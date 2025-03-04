CENTREVILLE, Va., March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avenu Insights and Analytics today announces the launch of its innovative cloud-native Public Records Management System, which is setting a new standard for efficiency, security, and adaptability in state and local government operations. As one of several SaaS solutions on its GovInsights platform, Avenu | Records empowers clerks and recorders with seamless integrated credit card processing, robust data protection, and comprehensive tools for cashiering, imaging, indexing, redaction, and search—ensuring full compliance with statutory and business requirements.



Paul Colangelo, Chief Executive Officer for Avenu Insights and Analytics, offered the following: “We’ve invested significant time and gathered expert feedback to build this solution from the ground up, working closely with our customers every step of the way. It’s a fully modernized AI-ready solution built for the future.”

DESIGNED FOR ON-DEMAND ACCESS

Local governments are responsible for maintaining public records, including property deeds, mortgages, marriage, and vital records. However, they face increasing demands for 24/7 access, fast digital searches, and secure online payment processing—all while operating under constrained budgets and evolving legislative requirements.

Avenu | Records is the answer to these challenges. By leveraging cloud-based architecture, the system ensures high availability, frequent backups, and state-of-the-art security features, including zone-redundant storage (ZRS) for near-instant disaster recovery. The minimal hardware requirement—only a workstation, peripherals, and a stable internet connection—eliminates costly infrastructure maintenance.

When coupled with Avenu’s Digital Processing Services (DPS), governments can digitize an even wider array of historical records, including books, microfiche, and aperture cards. This provides for a complete transition to modern records management. With one trusted vendor, counties and municipalities can streamline operations and provide an advanced, cost-effective solution to their communities.

Early adopters are already providing greater online service for their constituents and reducing the number of in-office visits. Avenu | Records provides real time public search capabilities for citizens in their communities.

PROCESSING AND PROTECTING RECORDS

With automated workflows, eRecording integrations, and customizable dashboards, court clerks can utilize Avenu | Records to process documents faster than ever. An online self-service portal allows is easy to use for those applying for licenses. For citizens, accessing these records is much simpler—no more tedious paperwork or office visits. Interested parties can search, request certified copies, and make payments online with ease.

When it comes to property fraud, another potential threat that clerks routinely monitor for, our integrated fraud alert system empowers communities, notifying citizens of suspicious activity in real time and helping safeguard property before it’s too late.

THE FUTURE OF RECORDS MANAGEMENT IS HERE

With Avenu | Records, clerks and recorders gain the tools they need to meet growing demands, navigate compliance complexities, and enhance citizen engagement. Offering a balance of innovation and proven reliability, Avenu | Records is the trusted solution for local governments nationwide.

For more information on how Avenu can revolutionize your records management, visit https://www.avenuinsights.com/, contact succeed@avenuinsights.com, or visit us at the 2025 Property Records Industry Association (PRIA) Winter Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, from March 4th through the 6th.

