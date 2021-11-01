GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of a series of successful launches and new deals at last year’s MLB Winter Meetings, GamePlan continues its dominance as the most helpful tool for baseball clubs at every level. GamePlan, powered by Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing global provider of sports technology, replaces paper playbooks and computer film studies with the latest in mobile technology.

Today, GamePlan serves over 80% of MLB teams, 10 of which they’ve helped win the World Series. In addition, GamePlan has helped fuel 3 NFL Conference Championships, 1 Super Bowl Champion, 1 NBA Champion, 1 Stanley Cup Champion, and 3 NCAA Champions.

“GamePlan enables our staff to be efficient creating & sharing materials across the organization. Especially in today’s environment, GamePlan allowed us to not miss a beat, while staying connected,” said Brian Jones, Video Coordinator, Colorado Rockies.

GamePlan is available to all levels of play from elite high school sports to the professional ranks and includes a number of key features:

Mobile Distribution – seamless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing

Side-by-Side Video/Document – dynamically pair videos or a video/document combo side by side with our robust feature

Video to Doc Embed – attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience

Go Contactless – Sync up with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more

Team Messaging – Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, attach documents to messages, access chat history, and more

Survey – Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and continue growing

Video Telestration & Analysis – Write, draw, comment and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis

Reporting – Keep track of usage by athletes and monitor who is engaging regularly with your content

GamePlan has recently teamed up with BATS, the original baseball video coaching software used by over 200 MLB, Minor League and NCAA teams. Teams that already use BATS to capture great video and tag crucial data can now integrate with GamePlan’s mobile system to:

Seamlessly, share BATS footage and data with their teams

Manage player development anywhere, anytime

Scout opposing teams on the go with ease

Train, develop and retain just like the pros!

“We are happy to bring together two incredibly strong technology platforms and to continue to lead the sports industry with our innovative offerings for our valued partners and customers,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, Stack Sports. “Stack Sports’ customers can expect continued innovation and investment into their technology experience combined with the great service and support they have come to expect from us.”

GamePlan is Game Prep Made Easy. For more information on GamePlan or Stack Sports, please visit https://gameplan.stacksports.com/ or https://stacksports.com/ .

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com.

About BATS

BATS, the original baseball video coaching software used by over 200 teams across the MLB, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, and more, is owned and operated by Sydex Sports.

