PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports management solutions, is excited to announce the signing of its new strategic partnership with The Miracle League, an organization focused on providing opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball.



As part of this partnership, Sports Connect will serve as the official registration and league management technology partner of Miracle Leagues across the United States. Through Stack Sports’ easy-to-use Sports Connect platform, Miracle Leagues everywhere can streamline online player registration processes, easily manage schedules, and improve communication channels, resulting in a more seamless experience for athletes, coaches, and administrators.

Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect, expressed excitement over the new partnership with The Miracle League. “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to expand youth sports participation and accessibility everywhere. By equipping Miracle Leagues with our intuitive solutions, we’re thrilled to help volunteers create world-class programs and inspire the development of young athletes, regardless of their abilities.”

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Access to Stack Sports’ comprehensive suite of solutions, including registration management, scheduling tools, communication platforms, and more.

Access to a connected Mobile-App experience through Stack Team App, online FanWear stores, and live streaming capabilities via Stack Streaming.

Committed support from Stack Sports’ team of experts, offering training and assistance to optimize The Miracle League’s platform utilization, including Sports Connect Academy, a learning management system designed to assist and educate all Sports Connect administrators.

“We are excited to be working with Stack Sports and their innovative suite of tools,” said Diane Alford, Executive Director at The Miracle League. “Sports Connect will be instrumental in helping us enhance our operations and provide a top-notch experience for our participants. By continuing to work together, we are confident that we can further elevate the standard of youth sports in our community and support our mission of providing individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits that come from playing our National pastime–baseball.”

As Stack Sports looks ahead, announcing the partnership with The Miracle League reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the youth sports industry.

For more information about Stack Sports and its solutions, visit: https://sportsconnect.com/miracle-league/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports transforms the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .

About The Miracle League:

Founded in 1998, The Miracle League began as a mission-driven organization to create opportunities for athletes of all abilities to compete in team sports. With more than 350 organizations across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Australia, The Miracle League allows more than 450,000 individuals with disabilities to enjoy America’s favorite pastime. The Miracle League promotes community support and simultaneously advocates for the construction of special facilities that meet Miracle League players’ and their families unique needs. For more information visit https://www.miracleleague.com/

