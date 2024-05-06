DALLAS, Texas, May 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the leading provider of youth sports software has launched a new rewards program delivering significant savings to youth sports families in the United States and North America. With Stack Rewards, families can earn cashback on everyday shopping and access special offers and deals to help pay for sports, resulting in projected savings of $100 million annually.



The current economic challenges that families are experiencing with increased prices on everyday goods create a real dilemma when it comes time to register children for youth sports. Recognizing this issue, Stack Sports has developed Stack Rewards as a proactive solution to alleviate financial burdens and put money back in the pockets of sports families.

Stack Rewards will launch to over 10 million families in the Stack Sports ecosystem this year to give cashback to families on everyday purchases they already make at retailers like Walmart, Nike, Old Navy, and Target. The average family spends over $9k on groceries alone, using Stack Rewards they could earn over $180 cashback to offset the cost of equipment, travel, or registration fees at their local club. This is just one of many ways the program will give back to families through purchases they are already making.

FlipGive will help power the Stack Rewards cashback shopping platform along with Stack ecosystem rewards that families will earn by using Stack Sports software products.

“Youth sports have never been more expensive, especially as families feel the pressures of double-digit inflation. 44% of parents say they struggle to fund their kids’ sports and activities,” said Amy Halpenny, CEO of FlipGive. “We are proud to provide Stack Sports an embedded rewards solution that gives sports families a fast, free, and easy way to earn cashback on everyday shopping so they can play more and spend less on the sports they love.”

Stack Rewards underscores Stack Sports’ commitment to advancing youth sports participation and fostering a supportive and inclusive sports community. By providing families with access to substantial savings through Stack Rewards, Stack Sports aims to remove financial barriers and ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the many benefits of sports participation.

“We are thrilled to introduce Stack Rewards to help lower the cost of youth sports and support our mission to grow participation and transform the sports experience,” said Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. “By harnessing the power of our scale and partnerships, Stack Rewards has the potential to save families over $100 million annually, allowing more families to participate in sports and pursue their athletic dreams.”

Stack Rewards has launched through a ‘Shop & Earn’ tab within Stack Team App and later will appear in products like Sports Connect and CaptainU. In the first week of the program, over 10 thousand families have already signed up for Stack Rewards.

To learn more about Stack Rewards and how it can benefit your family or organization, download Stack Team App – https://www.teamapp.com/?_detail=v1

About FlipGive:

FlipGive (flipgive.com) is an easy-to-use cashback app where everyone wins. Teams raise funds without fundraising and brands earn new shopper loyalty by giving back where it matters. FlipGive has given back over $50M by helping families across North America turn everyday shopping into effortless fundraising so kids can play more and spend less on the sports they love. FlipGive Rewards, a white-label shopping rewards and cashback platform, gives companies an easy way to turn everyday shopping into cashback donations that give back to their users. Launched in 2016, FlipGive is a Certified B Corporation and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For more information visit https://flipgive.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports