As part of this continued collaboration, Sports Connect will serve as the official sports technology partner of FCA Sports programs. This partnership signifies a mutual dedication to leveraging technology to drive efficiency within FCA Sports’ operations.

Through Stack Sports’ robust Sports Connect platform, FCA Sports programs can streamline online player registration, manage season schedules, improve communication channels, and more, resulting in a seamless experience for athletes, coaches, and program administrators.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FCA Sports,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports. “This collaboration allows us to continue innovating and working together to grow youth sports. By providing FCA operators with industry-leading support and easy-to-use solutions, we aim to serve as a valuable partner that allows volunteers to deliver high-quality experiences and foster the development of young athletes.”

Key features of the Sports Connect platform include:

Mobile-First player and volunteer registration

Mobile Stack Team App with push notifications

A comprehensive suite of additional features for schedule management, code-free professional websites, team communication, real-time membership reporting, and more

Industry-leading live support team and online resources

Collaborative efforts to identify and implement enhancements

“We are excited to continue working with Stack Sports to streamline our operations,” said Derek Parks, Executive Vice President at FCA Sports. “Sports Connect has been a valued partner that makes each season easy for our volunteers and participants. By continuing to work together, we can continue to focus on our mission of leading every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”

For more information about Sports Connect for FCA programs, visit https://sportsconnect.com/fca/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

About Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA):

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is touching millions of lives…one heart at a time. Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.

