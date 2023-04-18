RIVERSIDE, Ill., April 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The EveryLibrary Institute, a national nonprofit focused on public policy and libraries, is proud to announce that bestselling author Nora Roberts and the Nora Roberts Foundation have made a generous donation to the organization to support the launch of Fight for the First, its new advocacy and organizing site with a mission of protecting the First Amendment in libraries across the country.



Image Caption: The EveryLibrary Institute.

Ms. Roberts, the best-selling author of nearly 250 novels, has long been a champion of intellectual freedom and the importance of libraries as community resources. The Nora Roberts Family Foundation is committed to supporting initiatives that promote literacy, education, and the arts. Ms. Roberts’ donations to the EveryLibrary Institute will help the organization continue its work ensuring that all people have free and open access to information and ideas, and that libraries are able to provide a safe and welcoming space for all. The Foundation’s donation to EveryLibrary reflects its commitment to defending the right to free speech and access to libraries.

In a statement, Ms. Roberts said, “I have always believed that libraries are essential to our society and the preservation of our democracy. They provide access to knowledge and ideas that are critical for personal and intellectual growth. I am proud to support the EveryLibrary Institute and its mission to protect the First Amendment in libraries.”

Kathryn Pong, Vice President of Operations for the Nora Roberts Foundation, said, “Libraries are the heart and soul of our communities, and they play a vital role in promoting literacy, education, and a love of reading. They are also a bastion of free speech and a place where people can come together to learn and grow. We are proud to support the EveryLibrary Institute’s mission to protect the First Amendment in libraries and ensure that these institutions remain a cornerstone of our society.”

EveryLibrary Executive Director John Chrastka expressed his gratitude for Ms. Roberts’ donation, saying, “We are thrilled to have the support of such a prominent figure in the literary world. Ms. Roberts’ generosity will help us to continue our important work of advocating for libraries and the freedom to read. We are honored to have her personal support as well as that of the Foundation. Her donation will help us continue our work to protect the essential role that libraries play in our communities.”

More information: https://www.fightforthefirst.org/

About EveryLibrary Institute:

The EveryLibrary Institute works to promote the value and visibility of libraries as essential institutions that serve the public good. The mission of EveryLibrary Institute is to defend and advance library values, including access to information and intellectual freedom. The organization works to ensure that all individuals have access to the information and resources they need to succeed and that libraries remain a vital part of our democracy.

Learn more: https://www.everylibraryinstitute.org/

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0418-s2p-everylibrary-300dpi.jpg

