RIVERSIDE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What if every member of Congress read the same book? And what if that book was about libraries? That’s the question that EveryLibrary posed as the basis for their recently launched One Book, One Congress campaign. Every $20 raised by the One Book, One Congress campaign will be used to send a copy of the book “Inspiring Library Stories” to a member of Congress.

To ensure every Senator and Representative receives a copy of “Inspiring Library Stories,” EveryLibrary must raise $10,000.

“Inspiring Library Stories” is a collection of 43 true stories shared by library workers, librarians, volunteers, and patrons from around the United States. Each story reveals the importance of libraries in American society. The book also includes five essays that further explore the value of libraries in the digital age.

“The tales told in ‘Inspiring Library Stories’ are moving, inspiring and illustrative of the role of libraries in our communities,” said John Chrastka, Executive Director of EveryLibrary. “We’re sending copies to Congress to put libraries at the forefront of the minds of lawmakers. Every donation makes a difference.”

Copies of “Inspiring Library Stories” (ISBN: 973-1732484864) are available for sale through Hinchas Press, a Los Angeles-based micropress that publishes zines, poetry, poetry in translation, and library science non-fiction. Hinchas Press supports social justice initiatives, and advocates for bilingual literacy endeavors, especially along portions of the Americas that are monolingual. 30% of proceeds from “Inspiring Library Stories” sales will be donated to support libraries in the United States.

To make a donation to the One Book, One Congress campaign, visit the EveryLibrary website at: https://www.everylibrary.org/one_book_one_congress

To purchase a copy of “Inspiring Library Stories,” visit the Hinchas Press website at: https://www.hinchaspress.com/product/Inspiring-library-stories/35

ABOUT EVERYLIBRARY:

EveryLibrary is a 501(c)(4) political action committee dedicated to building voter support for libraries. Since 2012, EveryLibrary has provided donor-supported pro-bono advising and consulting to 115 library campaigns helping to win over $1.8 billion in stable tax funding. Beginning in 2016, EveryLibrary has provided strategic and tactical support to school library communities on education and tax policy, along with supporting dozens of challenges to school library budgets and school librarian positions in schools and districts across the country.

DONATION/PARTNER INQUIRIES:

John Chrastka, Executive Director, EveryLibrary and the EveryLibrary Institute: john.chrastka@everylibrary.org

MEDIA/INTERVIEW INQUIRIES:

Kosi Harris, Publicist: Kosi@wethos.co

