NORWALK, Conn., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS-NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of lease negotiations for Blair & Potts (www.blairandpotts.com) for its 6,169 square-foot office space at Two Stamford Plaza in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan represented Blair & Potts in the transaction.

Rob Buckingham, Jr. and Bob DeVellis, partners at Blair & Potts, decided to engage Cognetta and Hannigan’s services after an introductory phone call and follow-up meeting with them, well ahead of the firm’s lease expiration. The Choyce Peterson team led DeVellis and Buckingham on a wide search of available space in Stamford. After touring multiple buildings and Choyce Peterson negotiating proposals for several buildings, it became clear that the ideal solution was to remain in the Stamford Plaza complex but consider relocating from Building Four to Building Two into a newly built office suite. The employees at Blair & Potts had come to appreciate the numerous amenities that

Stamford Plaza offers, including outdoor space, along with a new cafeteria, dry cleaners, renovated fitness center, shuttle to the Stamford train station and covered parking. Most importantly, however, is Stamford Plaza’s perfect location in the heart of Stamford’s central business district, directly off Exit 8 of I-95, with convenient access for both Blair & Potts’ clients and employees.

Cognetta and Hannigan negotiated with Margaret Carlson, Portfolio Manager for RFR Realty, LLC (“RFR”), the landlord at Stamford Plaza, to arrive at a solution which combined two pre-built suites with several modifications to accommodate Blair & Potts’ specifications. Blair & Potts is relocating from Four Stamford Plaza to Two Stamford Plaza.

“We really enjoyed partnering with Rob and Bob on this project,” Cognetta said. “We encouraged them to tour all viable options in Stamford, as well as explore available suites in their current complex so they could make a fully informed decision on the best option. We ultimately negotiated a solution that ticked all the boxes, allowing them to retain the quality location their employees and clients appreciated, while providing compelling economic lease terms in a brand-new space.”

“We are very happy with the work that Adam and John did to make this long-term decision a clear one – especially in this environment,” commented Blair & Potts. “They helped us survey the entire market so we could compare and ultimately focus on the most important factors in a new suite. Their professional and comprehensive process was instrumental in providing us with the best result for our needs.”

About Blair & Potts

Blair & Potts was founded on January 4, 1993 by Nancy E. Blair and Arthur G. Potts, Jr., to provide legal services to individuals in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, and taxation of individuals, trusts and estates. In addition to seven attorneys, Blair & Potts has a full team of fiduciary accountants, paralegals and administrative assistants, which enables us to staff each matter in the most efficient and cost-effective way for our clients. We regularly work with our clients’ business, financial and insurance advisors to provide comprehensive advice and counseling.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

