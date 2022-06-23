NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., June 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blaylock Van, LLC, the nation’s longest continuously operating Black-owned investment firm, recently entered into a strategic partnership with Seaport Global, an independent institutional sales and trading powerhouse known for its broad global reach to institutional investors. As part of the agreement, Seaport Global recently purchased a minority stake in Blaylock Van.



PHOTO CAPTION: Eric Van Standifer, CEO of Blaylock Van, LLC.

Combining Blaylock Van’s top-tier investment banking solutions and Seaport Global’s extensive worldwide reach, the strategic collaboration will bring together decades of market leadership and expertise to work in partnership on capital market solutions for issuers and investors while expanded distribution will allow for powerful dissemination capabilities in both primary and secondary markets.

“As we continue to develop opportunities for minority investors across the globe, this partnership is the perfect opportunity to drive business growth for a more diverse audience,” said CEO and founder of Blaylock Van Eric Van Standifer. “We look forward to collaborating with Seaport Global, connecting with their deep distribution platform and further bolstering our strong client offerings.”

Michael J. Meyer, the Seaport Global Partner overseeing the partnership, added, “Seaport Global is committed to growing opportunities for minorities in the financial services industry and we see this as a tremendous platform to accomplish this goal. The strength of the partnership will help Blaylock Van expand the services offered to their clients as well as provide Seaport Global clients with the opportunity to support a minority-owned broker dealer.”

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to work beyond financial services.

About Blaylock Van, LLC:

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking form in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while the firm’s proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Miami and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

About Seaport Global:

Seaport Global Holdings LLC is a leading capital markets firm, providing robust sales, trading and research services and the resources of a full-service investment bank. Seaport Global combines its extensive knowledge, solid relationships and deep distribution platform to serve its clients’ most unique business requirements. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices across the US and Europe. Visit https://www.seaportglobal.com/ to learn more.

