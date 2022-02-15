NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blaylock Van, LLC, the nation’s longest continuously operating Black-owned investment firm, recently announced as co-manager for State Street Corp.’s $1.5 debt issuance.



PHOTO CAPTION: Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer.

The senior unsecured debt issuance, part of State Street’s DE&I focus, involved four black-owned investment firms: Blaylock Van and CastleOak Securities LP as co-managers as well as Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC and Loop Capital Markets LLC as bookrunners; the four firms underwrote about half of the total debt securities in the issuance.

“We are proud that the roots of Black History Month and a greater nationwide focus on diversity, inclusion and equity continue to ripple outward,” said Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer. “Blaylock Van always appreciates the opportunity to partner with other Black-owned investment firms to expand our industry reach and presence while creating value for our clients.”

The full underwriting syndicate also included Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acting as bookrunners, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as co-manager. This deal represents State Street’s third issuance in the past year that was structured under the company’s diversity, inclusion and equity strategy. The offering closed Feb. 7.

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to work beyond financial services.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking form in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while the firm’s proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Oakland, Calif.

For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

