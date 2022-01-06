NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today: As the nation’s longest continuously operating Black-owned investment firm, Blaylock Van, LLC recognizes and embodies the power of diverse, equitable and inclusive leadership. To further expand its commitment to DE&I and employee success, the firm aims to increase the number of women leaders in the company in 2022 and beyond.



Women entrepreneurs today receive just 2 percent of all venture capital and a fraction of the banks loans that their male counterparts acquire, according to recent analysis. Financial equity for entrepreneurs and company employees alike helps ensure that everyone enjoys equal access to financial services in order to reduce the notable wealth gaps among races and genders.

“Clearly, Blaylock Van has been dedicated to diversity from our firm’s launch 30 years ago, but that doesn’t mean we rest on our laurels,” said Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer. “We believe that everyone has an opportunity to contribute to our organization’s success and continually strive to expand our inclusive, collaborative culture that welcomes everyone with opportunities including role-specific training, career development initiatives, and support focused on team members’ personal, professional and financial success.”

Blaylock Van’s Diversity & Inclusion Statement encourages individuals to “come as you are and work for Blaylock Van,” offering extensive diversity, equity and inclusion training while inspiring employees to “bring your whole self to work, sharing your unique ideas and perspectives, while helping us advanced our shared values.”

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York and the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to work beyond financial services.

In addition, Blaylock Van has partnered with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy to support minority women entrepreneurs in developing sustainable and successful businesses and committed to supporting the academy through employee volunteer hours. The company recently launched the Seynabou Ba Fund A trust fund to honor long-time Capital Markets Senior Vice President Seyna Ba, who inspired many with her determination to support women of color in forging their own paths.

Other nationwide community involvement includes national sponsorship of BuildOn, a movement geared to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy and low expectations through service and education; donating to nationwide food banks; offering hands-on experience to African-American males in the San Francisco Achievers program through scholarships and internships; and encouraging employees to volunteer for causes they are passionate about. In addition, Blaylock Van has hosted interns for several decades through the CORO Foundation, which trains ethical, diverse civic leaders with the aim of creating a wealth of strong and diverse leaders across industries.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking firm in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while the firm’s proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Oakland, Calif.

For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

