MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bravo Protection Products is excited to announce that it has now completed more than 11,000 clear bra paint protection film and window tinting jobs. Tommy Prezioso, the owner of Bravo Protection Products, says, “Services such as clear bra paint protection film and window tinting can quickly change the appeal and function of a car, boat, home or business.”

“And we only use products made by XPEL,” Prezioso says. “XPEL is absolutely the best for automotive window tinting, flat glass window tinting, boat and RV window tinting and security window film.”

The Minneapolis-based business, an industry leader, is also dedicated to using the latest product technologies, cutting-edge installation techniques, and following the latest product trends. It also has a staff with a combined experience of more than 50 years.

With Bravo Protection Products, customers can have XPEL Window Film installed on their windows at home or in an office and stop about 80 percent of the sun’s heat from entering through the glass. Window Films from XPEL also eliminate up to 99.9 percent of the sun’s damaging UV rays and reduce fading on hardwood floors, carpets, furniture and artwork.

Another popular product, Clear Bra Film, also known as the Paint Protection Film, provides a breakthrough technology that adds an invisible shield to a vehicle’s paint.

Paint Protection Film, properly applied to a car, truck, SUV, or RV provides invisible protection against damage caused by rocks, insects, salt and other road debris.

XPEL’s Safety and Security Window Films, also available at Bravo Protection Products, is an affordable and easy way to add protection to a home or office building. They can help to reduce the effects of intrusions such as break-ins, accidents, vandalism, and riots, along with nature’s most dangerous threats.

“Our attention to detail ensures every installation is done to perfection,” Prezioso shares. “We’re very proud of that. We treat every customer like they’re the most important customer we’ll ever have, and that will never change.”

As a result, Bravo is celebrating more than 24 years of providing unsurpassed quality service and customer satisfaction. Our updated installation facilities, quality control tools and techniques and positive and fun work atmosphere create the environment to complete every job to our very high standards.

About Bravo Protection Products

Since 1997, Bravo Protection Products has provided high-quality window tinting in the Twin Cities region. Its team of expert enthusiasts has 50 years of combined experience in car window tinting, commercial window tinting, residential window tinting, safety and security window tinting and boat window tinting.

