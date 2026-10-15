SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Automotive Group, North Carolina’s largest corporate sponsor of Make-A-Wish, invites local media and community members to join a special celebration on Thursday, October 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury, as the dealership helps make a local teenager’s dream of visiting Hawaii come true.



Image caption: Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury.

The event will also feature Capital Automotive Group’s annual Make-A-Wish check presentation, announcing a $315,000 commitment for the coming year to help grant additional wishes to children facing critical illnesses throughout the Carolinas.

A SPECIAL CELEBRATION FOR DAE’JAH FOSTER

The celebration will honor Dae’Jah Foster, an 18-year-old Salisbury resident who is courageously battling lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that has presented significant health challenges and required extensive medical treatments.

Dae’Jah, who celebrated her 18th birthday in September, has experienced a particularly difficult year as she navigates life with lupus. Despite these challenges, she continues to demonstrate strength and determination, recently beginning a new job while receiving the love and support of her aunt and legal guardian.

On October 22, the Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury team, alongside Make-A-Wish, will come together to celebrate Dae’Jah and her upcoming dream trip to Hawaii, scheduled for November 12–18. The event will be filled with excitement, surprises, and support from the local community as Dae’Jah prepares for an unforgettable experience.

A $1 MILLION MILESTONE AND ANOTHER $315,000 COMMITMENT TO MAKING WISHES COME TRUE

Capital Automotive Group recently surpassed $1 million in contributions to Make-A-Wish, helping grant more than 100 wishes to children battling critical illnesses throughout North Carolina over the past five years.

As the largest corporate sponsor of Make-A-Wish in North Carolina, Capital Automotive Group proudly supports both Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina and Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

During the October 22 celebration, Capital Automotive Group will present its annual ceremonial check and announce an additional $315,000 commitment for the upcoming year, continuing its mission of bringing hope, strength, and joy to children and families across the Carolinas.

What makes Capital’s partnership especially meaningful is its commitment to keeping its impact local. The automotive group prioritizes granting wishes for children living within approximately 20 miles of its dealerships, ensuring that each wish directly benefits the families and communities its stores serve.

“Our partnership with Make-A-Wish is one of the most meaningful things we do as a company,” said Lindsey Longo, Chief Strategy Officer of Capital Automotive Group. “Surpassing $1 million and helping grant more than 100 wishes is an incredible milestone, but what makes it truly special is knowing these are children and families right here in our own communities. Committing another $315,000 for the coming year means we have the opportunity to bring hope and joy to even more families. Our dealerships are more than places to buy and service vehicles. We want to be a meaningful part of the communities we serve, and there is no better way to do that than by making wishes come true.”

EXPANDING THE MISSION INTO SALISBURY, MORGANTON AND FLORENCE

Following Capital Automotive Group’s recent acquisition of several Cloninger Automotive Group dealerships, the company is excited to bring its longstanding commitment to Make-A-Wish into additional communities, including Salisbury and Morganton, North Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina.

The expansion represents more than additional dealership locations. It creates opportunities for Capital and its newly welcomed team members to build meaningful relationships, support local families, and extend a culture of community involvement and giving back.

“We are especially excited to introduce our new dealerships and team members to a partnership that means so much to our family and our organization,” Longo added. “Our goal has always been to make a difference locally, one child and one family at a time. As we grow into Salisbury, Morganton and Florence, we want these communities to experience that same commitment. Celebrating Dae’Jah and helping make her dream of visiting Hawaii come true is a wonderful way to begin this next chapter.”

MEDIA INVITATION: JOIN US OCTOBER 22

Local media representatives are invited to attend and help share Dae’Jah’s inspiring story, capture her special celebration, and cover Capital Automotive Group’s annual $315,000 Make-A-Wish check presentation.

The event will offer photo and video opportunities, including Dae’Jah’s celebration, the ceremonial check presentation, and representatives from Capital Automotive Group and Make-A-Wish.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Make-A-Wish Celebration Honoring Dae’Jah Foster and Capital Automotive Group’s $315,000 Annual Check Presentation

Make-A-Wish Celebration Honoring Dae’Jah Foster and Capital Automotive Group’s $315,000 Annual Check Presentation When: Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Where: Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury

Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury Location: Salisbury, North Carolina

Salisbury, North Carolina Occasion: Celebrating Dae’Jah’s wish to travel to Hawaii and announcing Capital Automotive Group’s commitment to granting additional wishes across the Carolinas

More information:

https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20013a?team_id=62445&fr_id=7459&pg=team&NONCE_TOKEN=7509961B0CF6FCC9063979683F1F9445



https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?team_id=62449&fr_id=7459&pg=team

ABOUT CAPITAL AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Capital Automotive Group is a family-owned automotive organization with 50 locations representing 19 automotive brands across 26 cities. With a longstanding commitment to community service, Capital believes in supporting the families and neighborhoods that support its dealerships. Its partnership with Make-A-Wish is a cornerstone of those efforts, with more than $1 million contributed and over 100 wishes granted across North Carolina. The group continues to expand its charitable impact with a new $315,000 commitment to helping grant additional wishes in the Carolinas. https://capitalautogroup.com/

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, bringing hope, strength, and joy to children and families during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Media Contact:

Media@CapitalAutoGroup.com

Media representatives are encouraged to RSVP and join us for this special celebration on October 22.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-1015-s2p-capauto-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Capital Toyota Ford of Salisbury logo.

News Source: Capital Automotive Group