CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Auto Group is proud to announce a sponsorship of an exciting Make-A-Wish Foundation event, scheduled for December 16, 2023, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dave and Buster’s in Cary. The networks of dealerships, which includes Capital Ford, Capital Chevrolet, Capital Ford of Rocky Mount, Capital Ford of Lillington, Capital Lincoln of Cary, Capital Mazda of Cary, Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Capital Ford of Hillsborough, and Hillsborough Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are thrilled to support this memorable event and to celebrate the local Make-A-Wish families.



Image Caption: Capital Automotive Group.

The event will take place at Dave and Buster’s, located at 1111 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27511 and invites the exceptional Make-A-Wish families to attend for a day full of joy, laughter, and games.

About Capital Auto Group:

Capital Auto Group is a leading network of dealerships located throughout North Carolina dedicated to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and community engagement. With a commitment to making a positive impact, dealerships actively participate in various charitable initiatives to support and uplift their local community.

For more information about Capital Auto Group, please visit https://capitalautogroup.com/.

About Make-A-Wish Foundation:

The Make-A-Wish® Foundation seeks to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

With the help of generous donors and more than 32,000 volunteers worldwide, Make-A-Wish has collectively granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide, making it the world’s largest wish-granting organization.

For more information about Make-A-Wish, please visit https://wish.org/.

