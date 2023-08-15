RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Auto Group is pleased to announce that Lindsey Michael-Longo, Director of Strategy & Dealer Principal, recently graduated from the National Automobile Dealers Association Academy on August 11, 2023. Michael-Longo completed a rigorous, year-long educational program focusing on six disciplines essential to successful management and leadership in the retail automobile industry.



Image Caption: Capital Auto Group.

“This is a major commitment to our customers and our dealership,” says Tim Michael, President. “Our employees meet the highest ethical standards in the industry, and our customers will benefit significantly from Lindsey’s knowledge, skills, and passion for excellence. She has worked diligently for this, and we could not be prouder to have her on our team.”

NADA Academy prepares current and future dealership leaders to maximize each department’s efficiency while examining how new technology and innovations reshape the industry. Academy classes are taught by industry experts in state-of-the-art classrooms and live online, with hands-on practical applications in each area of the dealership. Students develop an end-to-end view of business and dealership operations.

Academy students also spend a day on Capitol Hill to meet with a member of Congress to gain insight into the lawmaking process, the importance of dealer fly-ins to Washington, D.C., and why inviting members of Congress to visit their stores can ultimately benefit dealers, their employees, and their customers.

The National Automobile Dealers Association represents over 16,000 franchised new-car dealers representing 32,500 franchises nationwide, their employees, and their customers. NADA Academy has prepared more than 12,000 auto retail professionals for good-paying, high-quality careers since its inception in 1978.

Capital Auto Group 4900 Leigh Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616 | 919-790-4900 | https://capitalautogroup.com/

