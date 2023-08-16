RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, in conjunction with Operation Homefront and U.S Bank’s Driven to Serve program, donated a vehicle to a deserving veteran on Wednesday, July 26 at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Garner.



The event took place on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Garner. The vehicle, a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, was presented to Army Veteran Devonte Dawson. Dawson enlisted in the Army in 2014, following in the footsteps of several members in his family. Due to health issues, Dawson was honorably discharged on a medical retirement in 2018. Since retirement, his family has experienced a series of hardships including their only vehicle failing in January 2023.

Devonte was selected to receive the vehicle by Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank’s Driven to Serve Program. Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was also honored to be considered for participation in the program.

“I consider it a great privilege to be able to help Operation Homefront and U.S Bank by donating this vehicle to the Dawson family! I know having a reliable vehicle will help Devonte and his family in so many ways and I am just grateful for the opportunity to help give back to someone who has given so much to our country,” said Steven Best, General Manager at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

This is the 24th vehicle U.S. Bank, Operation Homefront, and local auto dealers from across the country have donated to veterans.

About Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a leading automotive dealership located in Garner, N.C., dedicated to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and community engagement. With a commitment to making a positive impact, the dealership actively participates in various initiatives to support and uplift the local community. To learn more about Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, please visit https://www.capitalcjd.com.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that was founded in 2002. Their mission is to provide relief and reoccurring support to military families around the country through life-changing programs. Through generous donations, Operation Homefront has provided over $37 million dollars in relief. For more information about Operation Homefront, please visit https://operationhomefront.org.

About U.S. Bank’s Driven to Serve Program

U.S. Bank’s Driven to Serve Program is sponsored by U.S. Bank and provides vehicles to deserving veterans and their families. U.S. Bank is nationally recognized as one of the top corporate sponsors of veterans and military families. To learn more about the program, please visit https://www.usbank.com.

