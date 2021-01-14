PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has earned a spot on the Q4 2020 Premier Carrier List from FourKites, the leader in supply chain visibility.

The Premier Carrier List showcases carriers, brokers, and 3PLs that have achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the majority of their loads. By following these best practices, Premier Carriers provide their shipper customers with data that can streamline operations, increase dock turn times, reduce inventory levels, and better manage labor costs.

“We are thrilled to have Capstone Logistics on the Q4 Premier Carrier List. Capstone is an incredible example of operational excellence when it comes to supply chain visibility,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President, Carrier Operations & Strategy, at FourKites. “Their IT and Operations teams work in lockstep to proactively monitor and understand what is happening in their supply chain, and they have taken a very hands-on approach to ensuring that the value of visibility is understood and executed across all parts of their organization. It is an honor to partner with such a committed company, and we are looking forward to seeing continued success for the Capstone team.”

Capstone offers end-to-end visibility through a unique integration between transportation and warehousing divisions. The company’s interconnected platform allows key data to flow freely, which creates efficiencies and reduces costs for partners. In 2020, Capstone leveraged its visibility services to improve tracking consistency month-over-month, despite a challenging freight environment and tender rejections reaching all-time highs.

“Visibility has become increasingly critical given the supply chain challenges of 2020. The FourKites Premier Carrier List highlights carriers that have truly made visibility a priority during these unprecedented times,” said Bill Kropf, Vice President of Client Management at Capstone Logistics. “At Capstone, we’ve made visibility part of our DNA because we understand the end-to-end value it brings to our partners, and ultimately to their customers. We are excited to do our part in reducing supply chain waste.”

“It is an honor to be one of the few non-asset-based providers on the Premier Carrier List,” said Jon Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Carrier Sales at Capstone Logistics. “We owe our success to our top-notch network of carrier partners, who have continued to provide excellent service, and our team for driving opt-ins on every load.”

Click here to see more of the Premier Carrier List for Q4 2020: https://www.fourkites.com/premier-carriers/

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributors, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment. Learn more at: https://www.capstonelogistics.com/

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network that spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 176+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal and parcel, FourKites has 1 million loads and over $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

News Source: Capstone Logistics