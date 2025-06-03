PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CaptainU, one of the leading online collegiate sports recruiting platforms, announced its relaunch as Stack Athlete on May 20, 2025. This change reflects Stack Athlete’s ongoing commitment to empowering high school athletes, parents, and college coaches with the best tools to navigate the recruiting journey, now with an even stronger connection to the Stack Sports family.



Image caption: CaptainU is now Stack Athlete.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR ATHLETES/PARENTS:

NEW Platform & Mobile App – Enhanced recruiting tools and resources that athletes and parents rely on, now also available on our new Mobile App. Athletes will retain all essential features, such as creating professional profiles, highlighting their stats, sharing highlight videos, communicating with college coaches, and more!

– Enhanced recruiting tools and resources that athletes and parents rely on, now also available on our new Mobile App. Athletes will retain all essential features, such as creating professional profiles, highlighting their stats, sharing highlight videos, communicating with college coaches, and more! Improved User-Friendliness – Upgraded messaging platform with a more intuitive interface for direct communication with college coaches and enhanced mobile features that enable athletes to better showcase their athletic achievements.

– Upgraded messaging platform with a more intuitive interface for direct communication with college coaches and enhanced mobile features that enable athletes to better showcase their athletic achievements. Unlimited Access to Educational Resources – Improved wealth of recruiting resources covering topics such as Name Image Likeness, the significance of social media, and college recruiting resources.

– Improved wealth of recruiting resources covering topics such as Name Image Likeness, the significance of social media, and college recruiting resources. New Look & Feel – Updated branding across the new Stack Athlete website, platform, and communications.

– Updated branding across the new Stack Athlete website, platform, and communications. Stronger Stack Brand Integration – Greater alignment with Stack Sports, enhancing our ability to serve athletes, parents, coaches, teams, and organizations.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR COLLEGE COACHES:

While the CaptainU name is changing on the athlete side, CaptainU College for coaches will remain the same for the foreseeable future. Coaches can expect no changes on their end and will continue to have access to one of the largest communities of talented athletes, focused on showcasing their talents to compete at the collegiate level. (Coaches can log into the CaptainU college portal at https://stackathlete.com/users/login.)

OVER 3 MILLION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES, COACHES, TEAMS, & EVENTS EMPOWERED

Since its inception, Stack Athlete has empowered over 3 million high school athletes, colleges, teams, and events, helping them fulfill their dreams of playing sports in college. The platform offers athletes tools to create a free or premium recruiting profile, upload images, add athletic and academic statistics, and share highlight videos, as well as direct messaging capabilities to connect and build relationships with college coaches.

Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of Stack Athlete, shared, “This rebrand to Stack Athlete not only reflects our growing commitment to providing athletes with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving sports recruiting landscape but also aligns us more closely with Stack Sports. This exciting change ensures a more integrated, comprehensive experience that benefits the athletes and the coaches.”

For questions or to learn more about this exciting change, please visit http://stackathlete.com/.

ABOUT STACK ATHLETE:

Stack Athlete has led online collegiate sports recruiting for almost two decades, empowering athletes, parents, and college coaches with the tools needed to navigate the recruiting process. With over 3 million users since its inception, Stack Athlete connects high school athletes with college coaches through customized recruiting profiles, highlight videos, direct messaging, and more. Stack Athlete’s platform is designed to help athletes gain exposure and increase their chances of securing athletic opportunities at the collegiate level. For more information, visit https://stackathlete.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball, and Pop Warner, rely on Stack Sports technology to manage their organizations. For more information, visit https://stacksports.com/.

