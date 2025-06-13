LANCASTER, Mass., June 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association and Stack Athlete (formerly CaptainU) announced the formation of a strategic partnership in which Stack Athlete is now the Official College Recruiting Partner of Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association. The partnership combines the expertise of both organizations to deliver comprehensive college recruiting strategies and solutions to the youth soccer community throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.



Image caption: Stack Athlete Named Official College Recruiting Partner of Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association.

Through this collaboration, Massachusetts Youth Soccer and Stack Athlete aimed to streamline the recruiting journey for players and their families, offering cutting-edge tools, personalized guidance, and valuable educational resources to help student-athletes achieve their collegiate soccer aspirations.

Mass Youth Soccer Executive Director Rob Holliday reflected on the partnership, stating, “We were thrilled to team up with Stack Athlete as the Official College Recruiting Partner of Massachusetts Youth Soccer. Stack Athlete’s outstanding platform, experienced staff, and innovative solutions have provided expert support and guidance to our members, players, and families as they navigate the increasingly complex world of college recruiting. Supporting the overall success of our athletes—both on and off the field—has always been a critical part of Mass Youth Soccer’s mission, and partnering with Stack Athlete has elevated the experience for aspiring soccer players throughout Massachusetts.”

Brandon Hollmann, General Manager at Stack Athlete, added, “Stack Athlete has already connected over 3 million high school athletes with college coaches nationwide. We were honored to have the country’s largest youth soccer organization choose Stack Athlete to lead their members through the ever-changing college recruiting process. Mass Youth Soccer presented an incredible opportunity to showcase that Stack Athlete delivers proven strategies and support for every player who dreams of playing collegiate soccer.”

By leveraging Stack Athlete’s recruiting expertise and Mass Youth Soccer’s commitment to player development, the partnership has empowered thousands of athletes with greater access to college soccer opportunities, ensuring they are better prepared to succeed at the next level, both athletically and academically.

About Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association

Mass Youth Soccer represents US Soccer and US Youth Soccer for youth soccer in Massachusetts, proudly serving over 150,000 players and 350 member organizations. Mass Youth Soccer’s mission is to serve, educate, and provide safe soccer play for all. Core values of fun, growth, inclusion, and integrity support our vision to lead, inspire, and unite soccer communities to create environments that support development, encourage dreams, and foster belonging. For more information, please visit https://mayouthsoccer.org/.

About Stack Athlete

Stack Athlete (Formerly CaptainU) has led online collegiate sports recruiting for almost two decades, empowering athletes, parents, and college coaches with the tools to navigate the recruiting process. With over 3 million users since its inception, Stack Athlete connects athletes with college coaches through customized recruiting profiles, highlight videos, direct messaging, and more. Stack Athlete’s platform is designed to help athletes gain exposure and increase their chances of securing athletic opportunities at the collegiate level. For more information, please visit https://stackathlete.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports