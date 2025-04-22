DALLAS, Texas, April 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Elite 11, a Stack Sports company, stands as the leading platform for spotlighting the nation’s top high school quarterbacks, are excited to announce a new partnership with The GLD Shop, the globally recognized jewelry brand celebrated for honoring winners from all walks of life – whether athletes, artists, or everyday heroes.



Image caption: Elite 11 Partners with The GLD Shop.

This dynamic partnership brings together two renowned brands united by a shared commitment to performance, prestige, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. As the official designer of the Elite 11 Chains, The GLD Shop is creating custom pieces that serve as powerful symbols of achievement for quarterbacks earning their place in the Elite 11 Finals.

“Athletes have played a key role in building the GLD Gang community from the ground up, drawn to our quality jewelry and winning mentality,” said Christian Johnston, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The GLD Shop. “GLD has always been about celebrating those who set new standards and redefine success, whether in music, sports, fashion, or any other arena. Partnering with Elite 11 is a perfect extension of that mission, and it’s been an incredible experience creating custom pieces that symbolize the hard work, dedication, and championship mindset of these exceptional young athletes.”

Brian Stumpf, Head of Operations for Elite 11, added: “At Elite 11, we pride ourselves in providing a best-in-class experience to the QBs on and off the field and partnering with best-in-class brands in their respective categories. We couldn’t be more excited to work with The GLD Shop and bring some exclusive pieces to the most exclusive QB event in the country.”

From the biggest names in professional sports to rising stars across the globe, The GLD Shop has become the brand that represents those who put in the work to win. This collaboration with Elite 11 honors the next generation of elite athletes—quarterbacks who have earned the right to be recognized for their talent, relentless drive, and leadership on and off the field.

Each Elite 11 Chain is more than just jewelry—it’s a badge of honor, a lasting reminder of a young athlete’s journey, and a marker of the greatness still to come.

About Elite 11:

Founded in 1999 and now part of Stack AthleteX, Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event in the nation. Elite 11 event alumni include 28 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks and 16 of the past 17 quarterbacks who have hoisted the Heisman Trophy. Learn more at https://www.elite11.com/.

About Stack Sports:

Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry, with a presence in 35 countries and nearly 50 million users. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, race directors, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. To learn more about how Stack Sports transforms the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com.

About The GLD Shop

The GLD Shop is a Miami-based, international lifestyle jewelry brand specializing in both classic and customized chains, pendants, watches, and other accessories for men and women. Since 2015, GLD has been worn by A-list celebrities, including A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and world-class athletes like Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and Paul Pogba. GLD is also an official licensing partner of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA, and Marvel. To join the #GLDGang or learn more, visit www.thegldshop.com and follow GLD on Facebook (@thegldshop), TikTok (@shopGLD), Instagram (@shopGLD), YouTube (@thegldshop), and Twitter (@shopGLD).

