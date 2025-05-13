ORLANDO, Fla., and PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports management solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Florida Coaches Coalition (FCC), the principal advocate and leadership organization for coaches in Florida. This collaboration will help provide resources and technology for high school, middle school, and youth coaches throughout the state.



As part of the partnership, Stack Sports will serve as the Official Website and Registration Provider, Official Mobile Communication Provider, and Official Streaming Provider for FCC. This will provide FCC and its members with industry-leading tools to improve communication, streamline operations, and support the professional development of coaches at all levels.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Florida Coaches Coalition in their mission to support and advocate for coaches across the state,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. “By providing access to best-in-class technology and resources, we are committed to helping coaches grow the game and positively impact young athletes.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

FCC website hosting and camp registration powered by Sports Connect

Access to streaming solutions to broadcast clinics powered by Stack Streaming

Customized mobile app powered by Stack Team App

Recruiting profiles for coaches and athletes to assist in college recruitment powered by Stack Athlete

Dedicated Support & Sponsorship powered by Stack Sports

“As the Executive Director of the Florida Coaches Coalition, I am thrilled to announce our new partnership with Stack Sports, a recognized leader in the athletics industry,” said Andrew Ramjit. “When seeking a partner to support our growing association—now exceeding 15,000 members—it was essential to align with a brand that truly understands the needs of our coaches. Stack Sports has a proven track record of delivering innovative technology solutions, and their reputation speaks for itself. We are excited for them to power our website and messaging app, ensuring seamless communication and resources for our coaches across the state. This collaboration represents our commitment to providing top-tier support to our members, and we look forward to the impact it will have on the future of coaching in Florida.”

This partnership underscores Stack Sports’ continued dedication to advancing youth sports through innovative technology and strategic collaboration.

For more information about Stack Sports and its solutions, visit https://stacksports.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/

About Florida Coaches Coalition:

The Florida Coaches Coalition (FCC) was founded in December 2021 by Dr. Andrew Ramjit, then County Athletic Director of Brevard Public School to advocate for improved compensation and working conditions for high school coaches across the state. The coalition was founded in response to concerns over outdated supplemental pay systems, which have not kept pace with inflation and the rising cost of living. Beyond pay, there was a need in Florida to unify coaches across all sports and levels (high school, middle school, and youth).

The coalition began as a grassroots movement under the hashtag #PayFLCoaches, gaining rapid traction through social media. Dr. Ramjit’s initial tweet highlighting the issue went viral, amassing over 500,000 impressions and drawing national media attention. Since its inception, the FCC has grown into Florida’s largest coaching organization, boasting over 15,000 members representing more than 1,200 teams statewide. The FCC’s mission is to “fight for the rights of every Florida coach,” focusing on areas such as fair compensation, improved working conditions, and access to professional development resources.

Florida Coaches Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. https://www.floridacoaches.com/

