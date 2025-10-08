SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), wrapped up its 2025 fall conference, Cheers in Boston: Where Everyone Knows Your Name, held September 14–17 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The event drew hundreds of lenders, vendors, and industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and refocus on progress as the industry moves into its next phase of growth.



Image caption: TMC employee team in Boston.

From the moment attendees arrived, the tone was unmistakably forward-looking. “The energy and optimism at this conference were incredible,” said Jodi Hall, TMC’s CEO and president. “Our members understand that collaboration and innovation are key to moving forward. The conversations here show the collective strength and momentum of our network.”

The heartbeat of the event was TMC’s signature Collaboration Labs, which saw record participation this fall. More than half of attendees joined these confidential peer groups, where leaders shared experiences and tackled challenges together. Historically reserved for executives, this year’s format expanded to include professionals who report directly to senior leadership—an evolution that deepened discussions and broadened perspectives.

“The collaboration labs are always a conference highlight, and this year was even better,” said Mike Metz, operations manager at VIP Mortgage. “They offer a chance to connect with dedicated, caring professionals whose expertise spans the industry. The sessions spark honest conversations, deep dives, fascinating perspectives and valuable commentary. I always leave with new notes, ideas and connections that make it an invaluable experience.”

The conference agenda, shaped by TMC’s Pulse of the Network survey, reflected the real-world priorities of its members. Sessions explored operational efficiency, technology adoption, and construction lending—one of the most talked-about topics in Boston. Attendees with strong construction programs praised the depth of the sessions, while others appreciated the chance to learn from peers who are already excelling in that space. In response, TMC plans to expand its construction content in Scottsdale next spring, offering both introductory and advanced sessions.

Attendees also gathered for two powerful keynotes from Chris Herbert, managing director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, and Alanna McCargo, founder of iAM Housing Advisors and former president of Ginnie Mae. Both addressed housing affordability, supply, and the policies shaping access to homeownership.

Innovation was a recurring theme throughout the week, especially during TMC’s Preferred Partner Showcases, where lenders explored emerging solutions designed to improve efficiency and borrower experience. “The showcases were my favorite sessions,” said Eric Burgoon, executive vice president and chief lending and experience officer at Lake Michigan Credit Union. “They offered a unique opportunity to hear from partners quickly and efficiently in one forum. We learned about new features from existing partners and discovered entirely new products from others. It was true collaboration in action.”

That spirit of innovation continued during Mortgage Tech Day, sponsored by Docutech, where startups competed for the title of Top Startup. Nestment took home the honor, along with a prize sponsored by HousingWire, for its co-buying education platform that is redefining how consumers approach shared homeownership.

The conference also recognized individuals who exemplify TMC’s values of service and collaboration. Jaime Frederes of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp received the Team Award, Amanda Morrow of Atlantic Bay earned the Mindful Award, and Jodi Lopez of Mercantile Bank was honored with the Collaborative Award.

Beyond the sessions, attendees enjoyed a taste of Boston’s charm, from a group outing to the Red Sox–Yankees game at Fenway Park to a packed Cheers-themed reception that filled the iconic bar with TMC members on Monday night. This year also marked the debut of a virtual assistant powered by Capacity, which attendees could text for real-time restaurant suggestions and local tips—a small detail that underscored TMC’s commitment to enhancing the member experience.

As the event concluded, there was a clear sense that the industry has regained its footing and is preparing for what’s ahead. “Our members have weathered the toughest market cycle in years and are emerging stronger than ever,” said Hall. “They are investing in people, processes, and technology to meet the next wave of opportunity head-on.”

TMC will host its next in-person event February 22–24, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa in Arizona.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit www.mortgagecollaborative.com.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jodi Hall, The Mortgage Collaborative

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative