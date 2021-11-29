NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Scott J. Lipow has joined the brokerage team as Senior Associate. Lipow will join Choyce Peterson’s Capital Markets team, focusing on investment opportunities throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties. Lipow delivers expertise to the firm’s clients in asset acquisitions and dispositions, property valuation and market analysis. Lipow also represents both landlords and tenants in connection with leasing transactions.



Scott J. Lipow; photo courtesy of Capitol PhotoInteractive.

Lipow brings 10 years of experience as the founder and operator of Six7 Marketing. After earning his MBA from Emory University, Lipow worked with a range of different businesses across the area, while establishing a deep network of relationships and an unmatched understanding of the local market. Lipow is a lifelong resident of Fairfield and is the proud founder of the Fairfield Fierce Basketball Club, a youth basketball organization that serves hundreds of families from around the area each year.

“We are pleased to have Scott join our growing team,” said Scott C. Peterson, Vice President at Choyce Peterson. “He brings a wealth of entrepreneurial business experience to our firm, and we are excited for him to harness these talents within our Capital Markets initiative.”

Alan R. Peterson, principal and co-founder of Choyce Peterson added, “Scott’s business background and community outreach skills make him an excellent addition to Choyce Peterson. We look forward to growing the investment sales side of our firm with him on the team.”

About Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

