NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced they are exclusively representing seven properties totaling approximately 160,000 square feet (SF) of space in Stamford and Norwalk, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta is leading the brokerage team.



The properties offer a combination of office, warehouse/flex, medical and retail spaces as follows:

165 Bedford Street | Stamford | 2,500 SF office space available

84 Wall Street | Norwalk | 35,000 SF retail space available

104 Wall Street | Norwalk | 9,500 SF retail space available

73-75 Main Street | Norwalk | 1,548 SF retail space available

48 Westport Avenue | Norwalk | 3,194 SF retail/office space available

606-608 West Avenue | Norwalk | 5,654 SF retail/office/medical space available

61 Smith Street | Norwalk | 8,150 SF industrial/storage space available

Each building benefits from high visibility and good access along major roadways. The real estate management company is based locally and looks after an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties throughout Connecticut and Florida.

Cognetta commented, “We’re excited to forge a partnership with a strong, committed owner and put some energy and ingenuity into marketing this eclectic mix of quality buildings. With great accessibility in well-trafficked areas across a variety of available suites, we are confident that we can find a fit for any type of retail, medical, office or industrial business looking to relocate within these areas.”

For further information on the available suites, please visit our website: https://www.choycepeterson.com/properties-for-lease

About SCG Commercial Real Estate

SCG Commercial Real Estate is a privately owned real estate management company founded in 2001. Our focus has been to provide premier commercial space and services to our tenants. SCG Commercial Real Estate’s property portfolio consists of shopping centers, restaurants, retail, office space, medical facilities, and residential apartment buildings.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more at: https://www.choycepeterson.com/

