NORWALK, Conn., March 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced that Brookfield Properties has appointed Choyce Peterson as the exclusive listing agent representing three separate spaces at The SoNo Collection, 100 N. Water Street in Norwalk, CT. The mall’s tenants include Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, H&M, Untuckit, Arhaus, EQ3, YardHouse, and Pinstripes Bistro.

Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta stated, “We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties in representing these unique spaces in what has been, and continues to be, a prominent project in Connecticut. These spaces represent high-visibility opportunities for users to leverage strong area demographics, all while benefitting from dedicated entrances. This is truly an unparalleled opportunity to join an impressive tenant roster in a first-class, destination shopping center.”

The first retail space is 2,442 SF on well-trafficked West Avenue, with a private entrance accessible via a walkway directly from the road and parking garage. It offers high ceilings and significant signage opportunities. The second space is 3,485 SF on N. Water Street with notable outward-facing window frontage. The third space is 3,625 SF also on N. Water Street with high ceilings, exceptional visibility from the road, and the potential for a dedicated parking area.

All three spaces are available immediately with a build-to-suit option which can accommodate a wide variety of consumer-centric commercial businesses such as entertainment, retail, medical, service, and office. There are dedicated entrances to each of these retail spaces, which do not require the use of the shared mall entrances. This unique shopping site features abundant parking and is easily accessible from Exit 14 off I-95, a major roadway traveled by 129,000 cars daily.

Matthew Seebeck, Senior General Manager of the SoNo Collection responded, “We look forward to working with Adam and the Choyce Peterson team in managing the leasing efforts for these three spaces. We are confident their energy, creative approach, dedication and experience will yield strong leasing activity.”

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, providing industry-leading portfolio management capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management – a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion in AUM. Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate. For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more at: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/sono-collection

Twitter: @choycepeterson

News Source: Choyce Peterson Inc.