ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multistate mortgage lender, today announced that it has been named one of Mortgage Women Magazine’s 2026 Top Employers for Women. The annual recognition, featured by Mortgage Women Magazine and National Mortgage Professional, honors mortgage companies that provide women with resources, mentorship and leadership opportunities and maintain women’s representation at every level of their organizations.



Image caption: Click n’ Close named one of Mortgage Women Magazine’s 2026 Top Employers for Women.

“Women at Click n’ Close go out of their way to champion one another, whether that means nominating a colleague for industry recognition or building a team that gives other women room to grow,” said Delores Lopez, chief operating officer of Click n’ Close. “That culture was one of the first things I noticed when I joined the company, and I’m proud to see Mortgage Women Magazine recognize it.”

Women make up nearly 64% of the Click n’ Close workforce of 336 employees and hold two of the company’s six C-suite positions, serving as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer. Women also lead teams in correspondent lending and sales.

Much of that leadership has been developed internally. The COO position has primarily been filled by women for the past 15 years. A former COO spent nine years building a national support and training function before her promotion. A third woman began in an entry-level shipping role and, over 25 years, rose to manage the company’s platform team. When Click n’ Close expanded its underwriting department in 2021, the COO at the time assembled a five-person leadership team made up entirely of women. The company also sponsored the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association Certified Mortgage Leaders class for women for the past three years.

Female executives at Click n’ Close designed the company’s eMortgage and eNote strategy, which helped make it one of the industry’s largest sources of digitally closed loans as early as 2018 and was later featured in a national eMortgage case study. Company leaders have presented at national and state Mortgage Bankers Association conferences and the MERS eMortgage Boot Camp and serve on boards and advisory councils of state and national mortgage associations.

Click n’ Close offered remote work options before the pandemic, moved its entire workforce remote in 2020 and has remained remote-friendly since. The company provides up to four weeks of paid parental leave following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child, private space for nursing mothers and on-site yoga and Pilates classes five days a week. When the company moves into its new headquarters, those classes will expand to include an on-site fitness facility that offers high-intensity interval training.

“Some of the most consequential decisions in our company’s history were made by women, including our early move into eClosings and eNotes,” said Ian Kimball, president of Click n’ Close. “This recognition belongs to the people who run so much of this business, and we intend to keep promoting from within, so the next generation has a clear path to follow.”

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1959, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

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News Source: Click n' Close Inc.