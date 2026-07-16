ADDISON, Texas, July 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, received a USDA 2026 Top Wholesale Lender award. The award was presented today at USDA Rural Development’s National Lender of the Year Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.



Image caption: Click n’ Close named one of USDA’s Top Wholesale Lenders for 2026.

The USDA National Lender of the Year Awards recognize top lending partners supporting rural homeownership through USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program. Click n’ Close ranked second nationally in the Top Wholesale Lender category, behind United Wholesale Mortgage.

Click n’ Close offers USDA loans through its wholesale and correspondent channels, including a forgivable second-lien down payment assistance option that can be applied toward closing costs, escrows and prepaids. The company also supports manufactured home financing under the USDA program, expanding the range of eligible property types available to rural homebuyers.

“Rural borrowers often get overlooked by lenders chasing volume in metro markets,” said Jeff Bode, chief executive officer of Click n’ Close. “We built our wholesale platform to serve the brokers working in those communities, and this ranking tells us that approach is paying off for the families they’re helping get into homes.”

The USDA National Lender of the Year Awards Ceremony was held June 17 in Washington, D.C. Soliman Martinez, division manager, accepted the award on Click n’ Close’s behalf. More information on the ceremony is available in the USDA’s news release at https://www.rd.usda.gov/newsroom/news-release/usda-holds-national-lenders-year-award-ceremony-0.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1959, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at www.clicknclose.com.

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News Source: Click n' Close Inc.