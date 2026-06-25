ADDISON, Texas, June 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Merv Govender as chief information officer (CIO). Govender brings more than 27 years of technology leadership across the banking, gaming and healthcare industries. As CIO, he will lead Click n’ Close’s technology development and deployment strategy, with a focus on building and deploying tools that support the company’s lending operations and third-party origination channels. Govender will also oversee cybersecurity, infrastructure and the company’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across its lending operations.



Image caption: Click n’ Close names Merv Govender chief information officer.

“Click n’ Close has always viewed technology not just as a competitive advantage but as an operational imperative, and our entrepreneurial mindset means we’re willing to look outside this industry for the talent and ideas that push us forward,” said Ian Kimball, president of Click n’ Close. “We’ve found that leaders who have seen what technology can accomplish in other high-stakes, compliance-driven environments bring a perspective this industry needs. That is precisely where Merv has spent his career, which is why we’re confident his background will directly inform how we build and deploy technology going forward.”

Govender has previously led large-scale technology transformations in industries defined by strict regulatory requirements and complex operational demands. His career spans senior technology leadership roles in banking, gaming and healthcare, where he has focused on aligning technology investment with business strategy, modernizing infrastructure and strengthening cybersecurity programs. More recently, his work has expanded to include helping organizations operationalize AI as a practical tool for efficiency, decision-making and growth, an emphasis he will bring to Click n’ Close’s lending operations.

“Having spent my career in highly regulated industries, I understand the stakes involved in getting technology right, and mortgage is no different,” Govender said. “My focus will be on building the kind of infrastructure and AI capabilities that benefit not just Click n’ Close but also its partners and, ultimately, borrowers.”

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1959, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at clicknclose.com.

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News Source: Click n' Close Inc.