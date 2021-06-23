ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.

As the Army’s future training capability, the STE will be a single, interconnected training system that provides a training environment, in which units from Soldier/Squad through Army Service Component Command conduct collective training. The STE will converge the live, virtual, constructive, and gaming environments as one complete training capability.

“Team CESI is honored to be entrusted to enable the future of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment to empower a revolution in Army training capability and effectiveness,” said Devin Lyders, CESI Senior Vice President, Advanced Training Systems, “We have taken great pride in supporting STE since the initial onset of prototyping activities in 2018 and are proud to offer a comprehensive solution that is modular, scalable, and prepared to rapidly deliver capability into the hands of the Soldier. As a participant in and benefactor of Soldier Centric Design, CESI understands at its core that the TSS/TMT capabilities are about delivering the best possible training to our Warfighters no matter the place, time, or domain.”

Team CESI consists of a robust group of contributors with deep understanding of the STE vision including 4C North America, Inc.; Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Inc.; Cesium GS, Inc.; Dignitas Technologies; Leidos, Inc.; Perspecta; Raydon Corporation; Systematic, Inc.; and Maxar Technologies.

The Team CESI solution is a modular open systems architecture built on a CESI-developed backbone called MSSV (“massive”). The TSS/TMT solution will realize a modern, modular system that converges live, virtual, constructive, and gaming environments into a single, holistic synthetic environment. MSSV is a proven, hardened architecture solution that will allow an integrated, tested, and training-ready capability to be delivered in under a year.

“By Light and its companies continue to provide innovative systems and solutions to help stay ahead of our country’s adversaries,” said Bob Donahue Jr., Chief Executive Officer of By Light, “Team CESI is immediately postured to deliver a solution that keeps our soldiers in front and is adaptable to the ever-changing operational environment.”

About CESI

Formed in 2004, Cole Engineering Services, Inc., is an award-winning company that maintains a distinct record of strong performance in developing dynamic engineering programs. CESI implements operational, modeling, simulation, and gaming-based technologies that enable Warfighters and First Responders in their services to the nation. CESI develops unique simulation-based systems for simple and complex military missions and has extensive experience developing interoperable distributed simulation architectures for engineering and training environments. Led by a highly talented and experienced team with deep institutional knowledge and an extensive infrastructure in the form of laboratories and tools/methodologies, CESI tackles some of the military’s most complex modeling and simulation projects. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services