PLANO, Texas and DENVER, Colo., April 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Colorado Soccer Association (CSA), the governing body for soccer in the state, announces a new partnership with Sports Connect to grow and advance the game of soccer in Colorado. Sports Connect will provide technology solutions for the state association, CSA member clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission to grow participation and advance the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports, connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sport resources to any project in American sports history.

“Over the last year, one of our top priorities has been to secure a technology partner who ensures our members access to dependable club management with best-in-class support to keep their season running smoothly and ultimately grow the game of soccer in Colorado,” said Nate Shotts, Chief Executive Officer of CSA. “After reviewing multiple platforms, we are pleased to announce our new partnership with Sports Connect as the exclusive technology provider of CSA. We know with Stack Sports we have secured a partner who is best positioned to serve our membership.

“We are proud to partner with Colorado Soccer Association to help grow participation in the state,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “CSA has been inspiring a passion for soccer in their communities for decades, having an undeniable impact on the growth of the sport in Colorado. Together through this new partnership, we will help give even more players the opportunity to play through innovative technology that makes managing each season easier.”

Affiliated associations and clubs partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with CSA, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, data insights, secure online payment processing, and more.

Many soccer clubs affiliated with CSA have already chosen Sports Connect for their club management needs, and many more are upgrading to the platform.

When your club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/colorado-soccer-association/.

About Colorado Soccer Association:

Colorado Soccer Association (CSA), a non-profit educational and service organization, oversees Colorado soccer, benefits players and members, advances and honors the game by providing critical infrastructure and promoting sportsmanship and fair play in a safe and enjoyable environment. CSA is comprised of over 60+ clubs that facilitate recreational, select and regional programs, adult programs as well as TOPSoccer (soccer programming for players with disabilities). In addition to several outreach programs, CSA is responsible for running numerous state-level leagues at the competitive and recreational levels, as well as State and Presidents Cup tournaments and Colorado Select. For more information, see https://www.coloradosoccer.org/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.

