NEW YORK, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coupert, a leading digital savings platform, is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Global Scholarship Program, aimed at supporting students worldwide in their academic and personal growth. By offering financial assistance, Coupert hopes to encourage young minds to focus on their education while promoting creative ways to save money.



This year, the scholarship program will award a total of $3,000 to five outstanding students. One first-prize winner will receive $1,000, while four second-prize winners will each be awarded $500. The initiative is open to college and university students worldwide who are at least 18 years old and currently enrolled in an accredited institution.

ENCOURAGING FINANCIAL AWARENESS THROUGH CONTENT CREATION

Unlike traditional scholarships based solely on academic performance, Coupert’s program emphasizes creativity and financial literacy. Applicants must produce a 3-5 minute video that discusses money-saving strategies while incorporating Coupert’s services. The video should be published on both TikTok and YouTube, allowing students to share their insights with a broader audience.

In addition to the video submission, applicants must post about the scholarship on their personal blog or social media, follow Coupert’s official TikTok and YouTube accounts, and complete an online application on the official Coupert Scholarship page.

APPLICATION DEADLINE AND SELECTION PROCESS

The application deadline is October 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. A selection committee will review submissions based on originality, creativity, and effectiveness in communicating money-saving strategies. Winners will be notified via email and must respond within seven business days to confirm their eligibility. If a winner does not respond in time, the scholarship will be awarded to the next highest-scoring applicant.

COMMITMENT TO EDUCATION AND FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT

“We believe that financial literacy is an essential skill for students, and we want to reward those who can creatively share their insights on saving money,” said a Coupert spokesperson. “Through this scholarship, we hope to support students in achieving their academic goals while fostering a mindset of smart spending.”

For more information on the Coupert 2025 Global Scholarship Program, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit https://www.coupert.com/scholarship.

About Coupert

Coupert is a leading digital savings platform that helps users automatically find and apply the best discount codes while shopping online. By using AI-powered technology, Coupert ensures that shoppers save time and money effortlessly.

