NEW YORK, N.Y., May 20, 2025 — Microsoft has officially announced the discontinuation of its built-in coupon feature on Microsoft Edge, effective May 31, 2025. As millions of users prepare for the change, Coupert, one of Microsoft's long-time partners in powering online savings, is stepping up as the leading alternative for Edge users seeking a seamless way to continue saving money when shopping online.



A FOUR-YEAR PARTNERSHIP IN SAVINGS

Since 2021, Coupert has worked closely with Microsoft to deliver real-time coupon code functionality within Microsoft Edge. Over the course of the partnership, Coupert’s technology helped users save millions of dollars across thousands of online retailers.

With the upcoming deprecation of the Microsoft Coupons extension, users will no longer receive automatic coupon suggestions while browsing or checking out on eCommerce platforms. This shift is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to streamline shopping features within its browser ecosystem.

COUPERT: A COMPREHENSIVE REPLACEMENT FOR EDGE COUPONS

Coupert offers a full-featured browser extension that not only replicates Microsoft’s coupon functionality but significantly enhances it. Designed to support Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, Coupert is compatible with over 200,000 online stores globally, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and eBay.

Key Features of Coupert:

Automatic Coupon Application : Finds and applies the best available promo codes at checkout with zero effort.

: Finds and applies the best available promo codes at checkout with zero effort. Cashback on Purchases : Users can earn cashback from a wide network of merchants, tracked and withdrawable via PayPal.

: Users can earn cashback from a wide network of merchants, tracked and withdrawable via PayPal. Price Comparison Tool : Highlights better deals from competing sellers in real time.

: Highlights better deals from competing sellers in real time. Price History Tracking : Enables users to monitor product price changes over time for more informed shopping decisions.

: Enables users to monitor product price changes over time for more informed shopping decisions. Email Alerts and Watchlist: Allows users to receive notifications when prices drop on items of interest.

With these advanced features, Coupert provides a holistic savings experience that goes beyond what the retired Microsoft Edge coupon finder offered.

A TRUSTED TRANSITION FOR EDGE USERS

Coupert serves as the natural next step. It is trusted by millions of users worldwide and has consistently received high satisfaction ratings for its performance and transparency.

CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO USER SAVINGS

“While Microsoft’s decision marks the end of a successful collaboration, our mission remains the same,” said the CEO at Coupert. “We’re committed to making online shopping smarter and more rewarding. We look forward to welcoming more Edge users to the Coupert community.”

As the coupon feature sunsets on Edge, Coupert invites users to continue their savings journey by installing its free browser extension and exploring its expanded toolset.

ABOUT COUPERT

Coupert is a global savings platform that empowers users to make smarter purchase decisions by offering automatic coupons, cashback rewards, and price intelligence tools. Founded with the vision of democratizing smart shopping, Coupert serves millions of users across North America, Europe. Smart shoppers use Coupert.

To learn more or to install Coupert for Microsoft Edge, visit: https://www.coupert.com/.

