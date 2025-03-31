NEW YORK, N.Y., March 31, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coupert, a global smart savings assistant, has officially released a new browser extension — Coupert Pure. Designed for users who care about privacy and efficiency, Coupert Pure eliminates affiliate-based monetization, maintains neutrality in coupon recommendations, and integrates AI technology to deliver a next-generation intelligent shopping experience.



Image caption: Coupert, a global smart savings assistant.

UNBIASED RECOMMENDATIONS, FREE FROM COMMERCIAL INFLUENCE

While most coupon extensions rely on affiliate commissions, often prioritizing offers that generate revenue, Coupert Pure takes a different approach. It completely removes affiliate monetization and ranks all coupons based solely on how much they help users save. This ensures an unbiased experience focused entirely on user benefit—not commercial gain.

STRONG PRIVACY PROTECTION, NO DATA SHARING

Coupert Pure puts user privacy at the core of its design philosophy. The plugin uses only the minimum information required for feature functionality and keeps all data strictly confidential. No information is shared, sold, or used for commercial purposes. The entire experience is safe, transparent, and under user control—giving users peace of mind when shopping online.

DRIVEN BY AI ASSISTANT, SAVING MONEY IS SMARTER AND MORE EFFICIENT

The plug-in has a built-in AI assistant, which can ask any information about products and prices, and get personalized recommendations, and relevant discount information will pop up.

AUTOMATICALLY APPLY DISCOUNT CODES

Users do not need to enter discount codes manually, just one click to apply the best discount code, the whole process is smart, efficient and worry-free.

WHY CHOOSE COUPERT PURE?

No affiliate monetization: All recommendations are unbiased and focused on true savings. Privacy-first approach: Data is used solely for functionality, never abused or transmitted to third parties. AI smart assistant: Ask about products or pricing, and get personalized savings suggestions. Minimalist experience: No ads, no pop-ups, lightweight and smooth experience.

“We want to offer users a savings tool they can truly trust – one that isn’t influenced by advertising or commercial logic, but built solely to help people save,” said a Coupert product manager. “That’s exactly what Coupert Pure represents.”

Coupert Pure is now available for download at https://pure.coupert.com/. Experience a cleaner, smarter, and more trustworthy way to save online.

News Source: Coupert Limited