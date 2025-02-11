KOWLOON, Hong Kong, Feb. 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coupert, a leading online platform for discovering and sharing discounts, today announced the most frequently used promotional codes in 2025. As shopping habits evolve and consumer preferences shift, these codes continue to dominate across various industries, providing substantial savings for shoppers and boosting retailer sales.



Image caption: Coupert, a leading online platform for discovering and sharing discounts.

According to Coupert’s latest findings, the most popular promotional codes in 2025 include a variety of well-established terms, from percentage-off discounts to free shipping offers. These codes, typically used during major sales events, continue to attract shoppers looking for the best deals.

“We’ve seen consistent patterns in the types of promotional codes that resonate with consumers year after year,” said a Coupert spokesperson. “Discounts like ‘SAVE’ and ‘OFF’ codes remain favorites for offering quick savings, while ‘WELCOME’ and ‘FREE’ codes are particularly effective for enticing new customers and encouraging repeat business.”

KEY PROMOTIONAL CODE TRENDS FOR 2025:

SAVE Codes–The most common code format, offering discounts ranging from 5% to 25%. Popular variations include “SAVE10,” “SAVE20,” and “SAVE15.” These codes are most often used for end-of-season clearance events or holiday sales. OFF Codes–Discount codes with the word “OFF” provide similar savings, usually from 5% to 25%. Well-known examples include “10OFF” and “20OFF.” These codes are frequently associated with clearance events or brand-specific promotions. WELCOME Codes–Designed for first-time customers or new users, offering discounts like “WELCOME10” or “WELCOME20.” These codes are ideal for new user sign-ups or first-time purchases. FREE Codes–Typically linked to free shipping offers such as “FREESHIP” or “SHIPFREE.” These codes are especially popular during large promotions or holiday seasons. NEW Codes–Focused on new products or new customer sign-ups. Codes such as “NEW10” or “NEWYEAR” are widely used to promote new arrivals or celebrate special occasions. Month-Specific Codes–Codes like “JAN20” or “FEB15” are tailored for time-sensitive sales aligned with seasonal promotions, such as New Year’s sales or Spring discounts. Holiday Codes–Tied to major holidays such as “CYBER MONDAY” or “BLACK FRIDAY.” These codes offer higher discounts, such as “BLACKFRIDAY20” or “CYBER30,” and are used for large-scale promotions. Seasonal Codes–Special codes like “SPRING10” or “SUMMER15” are used to promote sales during seasonal transitions and highlight seasonal product launches.

For more information on how to use these promotional codes, please visit https://www.coupert.com/.

About Coupert:

Coupert is a leading online platform that connects consumers with the best discounts and promotional offers. With a user-friendly interface and a robust database of codes, Coupert helps shoppers save money on their purchases while providing valuable tools for retailers to enhance their sales strategies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Grace Huang

Coupert Limited

EMAIL: pressreleases@coupert.com

PHONE: +852-8193 0698

News Source: Coupert Limited