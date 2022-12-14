RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Crystal Auto Mall, located in Green Brook Township, NJ has recently signed Sokal, choosing the Raleigh based advertising firm as their agency of record. Crystal Auto Mall currently operates Crystal Mazda and Crystal Toyota where they sell a full line of each of those brands. Crystal Auto Mall also boasts an ample inventory of Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.



Image Caption: Sokal Media Group.

Sokal is a full-service automotive Advertising Agency who specializes in digital marketing and website design and is a leader in the Automotive Advertising field.

“We’re thrilled to provide our services to this top-notch dealership,” offered Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. “Our team is ready to roll up their sleeves in the new year and get started. The goal is to offer a more visible platform for both Crystal Mazda and Crystal Toyota.”

Although Sokal’s base resides in North Carolina, the agency has stepped out into the northern region of the country with their creative reach, bringing Crystal Auto Mall on board.

Starting January 1, 2023, the ad agency will provide advertising services to Crystal Auto Mall which is located at 220 US-22, Green Brook Township, New Jersey.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

Over the past twenty years, Sokal has grown to have over 120 employees and over 350 clients across the nation. We have combined our digital strategists, graphic designers, website developers, marketers, and account management teams to offer a massive list of traditional and digital services customized to fit the exact needs of our clients.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

For more information about Crystal Auto Mall, please visit their website at: https://www.crystalautomall.com/

News Source: SOKAL