RALEIGH, N.C., May 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, an automotive digital agency, announced today that it has been selected as a provider for the Mazda Retail-Go-To-Market+ program (RGTM+).



Image Caption: Sokal.

The RGTM+ program uses a data-driven, audience first strategy that revolves around the customer. The platform combines demand generation and demand capture like never before to deliver the most effective marketing communication to those interested in the Mazda brand. As a member of the RGTM+ program, Sokal will be able to provide all aspects of a dealer’s marketing plan for New Car Sales, Mazda Certified Pre-Owned, and Aftersales.

“By being selected to be a partner in the Mazda RGTM+ program, Sokal will be able to provide Mazda dealers nationwide with marketing plans that will help them reach their target customers in new ways,” said Sokal COO, Michael Ransom. “With our suite of products that include CTT/OTT, digital video, audio streaming, paid search, SEO, websites, and more, our Mazda dealers will experience the best customer service and be able to see results for new cars sales, pre-owned sales, and aftersales.”

“Sokal has been a certified Mazda partner for a year now and we are excited to be included in the RGTM+ program,” added CEO, Melissa Clark. “We look forward to continuing to build relationships with dealers throughout the country and also a stronger partnership with Mazda.”

Sokal is an award winning, digital advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing, dealership services, and websites. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer’s brand and vision in mind.

The Mazda Retail-Go-To-Market+ program is designed to partner Mazda dealers with digital experts, like Sokal. With Sokal’s unique audience capabilities, unparalleled customer service, and expertise in the dealer space, Sokal will be able to give dealers a wide range of product choices and dealers will also have the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with Mazda’s already existing marketing strategies.

To learn more about Sokal, their offerings through RGTM+, or to enroll, please visit the RGTM+ Enrollment Portal.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/.

News Source: SOKAL