RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, an automotive digital agency, announced today that it has been selected as a certified website provider for the Mazda Digital Certified Program (MDCP).



Image Caption: Sokal, an automotive digital agency.

MDCP gives Mazda Retailers greater choices and more flexibility in finding certified providers. These providers can offer a strategy aligned with Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) and deploy coordinated campaigns to help increase visibility and digital performance. As a member of MDCP, Sokal will be able to provide websites and a variety of advertising options for Mazda dealers, such as paid search, programmatic display, social media marketing, email marketing and SEO.

“Sokal has already been a partner with MDCP as a digital advertising provider for a year now. Being selected to also provide websites is just a testament to the quality of products and services we can offer dealers nationwide,” said Sokal COO, Michael Ransom. “Our websites and digital advertising products are powered by our Momentum platform, giving dealers a better user experience and delivering measurable results. We’re excited that MDCP recognizes Sokal as a leader in the industry and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Sokal is an award winning, digital advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing, dealership services, and websites. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer’s brand and vision in mind.

The Mazda Digital Certified Program is designed to partner Mazda dealers with digital experts, like Sokal. With Sokal’s unique audience capabilities, unparalleled customer service, and expertise in the dealer space, Sokal will be able to give dealers a wide range of product choices and dealers will also have the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with Mazda’s already existing marketing strategies.

To learn more about Sokal, their offerings through MDCP, or to enroll, please visit: https://www.mazdadigitalcertifiedprogram.com/Website/sokal

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

News Source: SOKAL