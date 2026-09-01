JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that Vikas Rao, chief executive officer, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard.



Image caption: Dark Matter CEO Vikas Rao.

Rao, who joined Dark Matter in 2024 as deputy chief product officer and rapidly advanced to the chief executive role, was recognized for leading Dark Matter’s transformation from a traditional loan origination system provider to an open, AI-forward platform. Over the past 12 months, that transformation has included the debut of model context protocol (MCP) connectivity, which allows lenders to securely deploy AI agents within the Empower® Loan Origination Solution, and significant expansions to the Aiva® Intelligence Solution, which uses predictive AI to power automation across mortgage operations.

Rao has also driven transformation internally. Today, more than 95% of Dark Matter employees use AI in their daily workflows, accelerating software development and shortening the path from new idea to customer value.

“I am honored to be named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “This recognition reflects the work of our entire team as we’ve transformed Dark Matter from a traditional loan origination system provider into an open, AI-forward platform — one that gives lenders the tools to build, not just wait for a roadmap.”

“The 2026 HousingWire Vanguards represent the leadership our industry needs for this moment,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “They are navigating disruption with clarity, bringing bold ideas to the table and executing strategies that create real results. Their influence extends beyond their own organizations, helping move the entire housing ecosystem toward a stronger and more innovative future.”

The award, which began in 2015, recognizes executives whose leadership and strategic vision are shaping the future of the housing economy. This year’s nominees were evaluated on their leadership accomplishments, contributions to organizational growth, influence within the housing economy and ability to drive meaningful change. The winners stand out for their ability to turn complex market challenges into opportunities, lead consequential initiatives and position their companies for long-term success.

For a full list of 2026 Vanguard recipients, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies