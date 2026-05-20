JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that Leslie Cheshier, its chief client officer, has been named a 2026 Women of Mortgage Tech award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine. The award recognizes individuals who are shaping the future of mortgage technology through innovation, leadership and meaningful industry impact.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Cheshier has spent nearly two decades working with mortgage technology. She has led major platform conversions, enterprise integrations and regulatory initiatives, including efforts tied to the implementation of TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure requirements. Her work has helped modernize legacy infrastructure, improve scalability and create more connected, end-to-end workflows across the mortgage lifecycle.

At Dark Matter, she continues to elevate the organization’s voice-of-the-client strategy, ensuring product development and platform enhancements are grounded in the needs of lenders and their borrowers. As chief client officer, she oversees relationships with more than 70 enterprise and strategic clients, aligning technology strategy with real-world operational needs to help lenders improve efficiency, reduce risk and drive performance. Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding clients through complex transitions, including large-scale system migrations completed without disruption to operations.

Beyond her professional contributions, Cheshier is a dedicated mentor and advocate for women in technology. She actively supports the advancement of emerging leaders by creating structured development opportunities, fostering inclusive teams and championing career growth across the organization.

“This recognition reflects Leslie’s exceptional leadership and commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “She brings a unique combination of technical expertise, operational insight and empathy that continues to strengthen client partnerships and drive innovation across our platform.”

Visit Mortgage Women Magazine’s website to view the full list of 2026 recipients.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

X: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage @mortgagewomen

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies