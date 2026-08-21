JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced its latest point-of-sale (POS) release, bringing document validation powered by Aiva Intelligence to the earliest stage of the lending process. By validating borrower documents at upload instead of later in the review process, lenders can identify issues sooner, provide immediate guidance to borrowers and reduce downstream conditions and rework.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

The release extends the intelligence available throughout Empower® Loan Origination Solution to the point where borrowers first interact with the loan process. Rather than waiting for documents to be reviewed after submission, borrowers receive immediate feedback while they are actively completing their application, helping keep loans moving without unnecessary back-and-forth.

As borrowers upload documents, a document validation agent powered by Aiva Intelligence classifies and verifies each file against the specific loan condition it is intended to satisfy. Borrowers immediately learn whether a document meets the requested condition, receive a plain-language explanation of the outcome and, when necessary, guidance for resolving issues before continuing the application.

Moving document validation upstream also changes the experience for lenders. Instead of discovering missing or incorrect documentation after a file reaches review, issues can be resolved while borrowers are still engaged. Loan officers receive the same validation results, along with an audit trail showing how each document was evaluated and the reasoning behind every determination, allowing them to spend less time reviewing routine submissions and more time addressing exceptions that require human judgment.

Every lender determines how the workflow operates. Organizations can configure document validation to automatically satisfy conditions, route documents for loan officer review or combine both approaches, allowing each lender to match the process to its operational preferences and compliance requirements.

“Technology creates the most value when it becomes part of the workflow instead of another tool to manage,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “Bringing document validation powered by Aiva Intelligence to the point of sale gives borrowers answers the moment they upload a document, helps loan officers focus on the files that need their attention and gives lenders the flexibility to decide how work moves through their organization.”

The release also introduces several enhancements designed to simplify the point-of-sale experience for borrowers and loan officers, including:

A redesigned application workspace that brings the full Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA/1003) into a single view, reducing navigation between screens.

The ability to build, compare and reprice multiple loan scenarios within an active loan, making it easier to evaluate borrower options side by side.

Configurable soft-credit-pull consent with comprehensive consent tracking, giving lenders greater flexibility while maintaining visibility into borrower authorization.

More precise loan-copy capabilities that allow loan officers to choose exactly which borrowers and documents carry forward into a new file.

The release reflects the continued evolution of Dark Matter’s built-in POS experience for Empower users, extending capabilities powered by Aiva Intelligence directly to borrowers and loan officers within a single platform experience.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com/.

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

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elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies