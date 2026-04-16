JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the appointment of Vikas Rao as chief executive officer. Rao, who has served as chief technology officer since 2025, succeeds Sean Dugan and will lead the company’s next phase with a focus on translating its technology leadership into stronger growth.



Photo caption: Dark Matter Technologies names Vikas Rao CEO.

Dark Matter has built a strong foundation in product innovation, including early leadership in applying AI within mortgage origination, positioning the company to compete more effectively as the industry continues to shift.

“Dark Matter has built meaningful technology advantages in a market that is being reshaped by AI, automation and a faster pace of change,” said Bonnie Wilhelm, CEO of Constellation Software’s Andromeda Operating Group. “This leadership transition reflects a clear decision to align the company with where the market is going and to turn that advantage into sustained growth. Vikas has been at the center of that shift and is the right leader to carry it forward.”

“We are reshaping how we build, operate and go to market to match where the technology is going,” said Rao. “That means embedding an AI-first approach across the entire organization so we can move faster and deliver more effectively. Our clients will feel that pace of innovation. That is the measure that matters most.”

Rao brings more than 15 years of experience in software engineering, product management and mortgage technology leadership. Prior to joining Dark Matter, he led product strategy at Ellie Mae, where he was responsible for the Encompass lending platform along with the Developer and Partner ecosystems.

As part of the transition, Dark Matter is making further changes to its leadership structure and targeted organizational adjustments, including a reduction in force, to align its operating model with its strategic priorities. Dark Matter continues to operate with the support of Constellation Software’s Andromeda Operating Group. The company’s product roadmap, customer commitments and day-to-day operations remain unchanged.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

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Photo caption: Dark Matter Technologies names Vikas Rao CEO.

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Leslie Colley

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

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News Source: Dark Matter Technologies