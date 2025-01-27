JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the agenda for its Horizon User Conference. Exclusive to Dark Matter clients and partners, the conference will take place at the Omni Amelia Island on April 22-24.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Set against the Atlantic oceanfront, Horizon brings Dark Matter’s diverse client base together for three days of sessions and networking events led by industry leaders and Dark Matter’s team of mortgage technology experts.

Highlights from the event agenda include:

Industry Outlook Keynote: Trends and Insights for 2025 — Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst for HousingWire and housing finance expert, will highlight key market trends.

A Look into the Future: Our New Product Roadmap — Dark Matter leaders will provide exclusive early insight into what’s new and what’s on the horizon.

Fireside Chat: Thriving in 2025 — Dark Matter customers share how they are laying the groundwork for success in 2025.

Automation and AI Advancements — Product experts will highlight how automation and AI assistants are driving efficiency and reduced origination costs across Dark Matter’s suite of products.

“We are excited to welcome our clients and partners to Amelia Island for another inspiring Horizon User Conference,” said Sean Dugan, incoming CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “This year’s agenda reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering our clients with the knowledge and connections they need to excel in an ever-evolving mortgage landscape. From HousingWire’s, Logan Mohtashami’s keynote, to interactive sessions and networking opportunities, we’ve designed a program to spark ideas and build momentum for the year ahead.”

For more information and to register for the Horizon User Conference, visit: https://dmatter.com/horizon/.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

Logo link for media: https://dmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/dark-matter-tech-logo.svg

Tags: @dmattertech #mortgagetechnology #fintech

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies