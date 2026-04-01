JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced Ask Aiva®, a conversational AI assistant natively embedded within the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) that allows lenders to query their origination environment in plain language, receive instant answers to see how those answers were derived. Available now to Empower clients, Ask Aiva is unveiling at Horizon 2026, the company’s annual user conference.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

“The data lenders need to answer important operational questions has been just out of reach—buried in their own systems,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “Ask Aiva changes that by allowing users to ask questions of their origination environment and receive answers they can act on, with the ability to trace those answers back to the source.”

The assistant is built on a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture that searches connected data sources in real time, retrieves relevant context and generates responses in plain language. What distinguishes Ask Aiva is the ability for users to click directly into results to view the source data and underlying logic behind each answer, addressing a common limitation of AI tools that lack transparency and auditability into their outputs. It also delivers immediate answers within Empower, eliminating the need for support tickets and reducing wait times for system assistance.

“The industry has seen a surge of AI tools that operate as bolt-ons, requiring users to leave their core systems and trust outputs without clear visibility into how they’re generated,” said Vikas Rao, chief technology officer at Dark Matter Technologies. “We built Ask Aiva differently. As one of the first AI experiences woven into the fabric of a mortgage LOS and deployed at scale, it gives lenders the ability to trace every answer back to its source, all within the system where they already work.”

Future releases will expand Ask Aiva’s capabilities to include additional lender-specific content sources, enabling institutions to incorporate underwriting guidelines, product matrices and internal policies, as well as broader support across Dark Matter’s loan officer, borrower, broker and seller portals. Additional enhancements will introduce borrower-facing capabilities and extend Ask Aiva across Dark Matter Technologies’ product suite.

For information or to request a demonstration, visit https://www.dmatter.com or contact your Dark Matter Technologies account representative.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

X: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage

LOGO link for media: https://dmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/dark-matter-logo.svg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies