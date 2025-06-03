JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, announced today that the NOVA loan origination system (LOS) platform now features a comprehensive integration to the eClosing capabilities powered by the Wolters Kluwer eOriginal® ClosingCenter. Designed to improve the mortgage closing process, eClose will help lenders reduce time-to-close, realize cost savings and provide a better borrower experience while also enabling secondary market activities.



The eClose functionality enables users to seamlessly execute the full spectrum of eClosing options: hybrid eClosings, In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) closings and digital “Remote Online Notarization” (RON) closings. This allows lenders to evolve their eClosing strategy over time and provide borrowers with flexible closing options.

The eOriginal® ClosingCenter solution allows NOVA clients to securely eSign and create eNotes, then deposit loan documents into the eOriginal eAsset® Management system for secondary market activities. This allows for compliant transfer and sale of digital lending assets. eSigned documents in the eVault are legally compliant and maintain the highest level of legal enforceability throughout a digital loan’s lifecycle. This solution simplifies digital lending, reducing paperwork, ensuring compliance and speeding up loan cycles.

“With this capability, lenders can deliver an entirely new level of convenience and efficiency,” said Sean Dugan, the chief executive officer of Dark Matter Technologies. “This saves time and money for lenders while allowing them to engage in secondary market activities and gives homebuyers the convenience of faster closings at the time and place of their choosing.”

Dark Matter Technologies added the NOVA LOS to its product line-up in 2024 as part of a dual-product strategy alongside the Empower® LOS to provide innovative solutions and consultative services for credit unions, IMBs and small to midsize banks. The NOVA LOS provides a reliable, cost-effective solution with minimal administrative and supports retail, wholesale and correspondent lending as well as a wide range of mortgage products.

“By integrating flexible, modern eClosing options to NOVA LOS, Dark Matter is putting lenders on a fast track to a fully digital future,” said Shreya Shankar, the vice president of partnerships at Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dark Matter to help NOVA LOS users enhance borrower satisfaction, increase revenue, streamline operational efficiency and unlock the potential of the secondary market through seamless eClosings.”

