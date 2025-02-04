JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced its expansion into the servicing market with the launch of a Dark Matter servicing platform. This strategic move positions Dark Matter as a comprehensive provider of mortgage solutions by aligning the scalable, easy-to-configure servicing platform alongside the company’s loan origination systems (LOSs) and artificial intelligence productivity assistants.



Formerly known as CMS Servicing, Dark Matter’s servicing platform is an enterprise-level cloud-based solution with a full suite of loan servicing capabilities. These include customer service, payment processing and cashiering, escrow management, investor reporting, default management and a white-label consumer portal for borrower self-service including the ability to make payments, view loan details, exchange documents and more. The platform also supports interim servicing and can manage the printing of consumer disclosures and account statements. In addition to a robust feature set, this servicing platform has been trusted by servicers for decades and is supported by a knowledgeable team known for its consultative approach to supporting clients.

CMS Servicing was formerly a part of Mortgage Builder, which housed an LOS and a servicing platform, acquired by the Perseus Operating Group (Perseus) of Constellation Software Inc. in 2019. Dark Matter was acquired by the same operating group in 2023. Strategically aligning the servicing product with Dark Matter strengthens the firm by enabling it to provide a more holistic product line-up while continuously enhancing the servicing platform’s innovative technology. The servicing platform currently integrates with the NOVA LOS and will soon integrate with the Empower® LOS, further strengthening its versatility within the Dark Matter ecosystem.

“Adding a servicing platform fulfills a critical need for many of our clients, enabling them to expand servicing operations and improve their profitability,” says Sean Dugan, incoming CEO of Dark Matter. “The collaboration between our teams is already driving innovation across the product family and will help our clients operate more efficiently and stay in compliance throughout the entire loan lifecycle. We plan on making sure that this industry-proven product becomes a staple within the servicing space.”

Dark Matter’s highly experienced team is uniquely equipped to help lenders and servicers advance business goals and choose the right technologies for their current and future needs. From onboarding to scaling and adapting to market changes, Dark Matter is an innovative, nimble partner for lenders and servicers.

About Dark Matter Technologies

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation, and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

