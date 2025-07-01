JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced it has established an integration with Uniform Collateral Data Portal® (UCDP®), a single portal jointly maintained by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs). This expansion positions Dark Matter as an early adopter of the technology needed to support the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 and Forms Redesign initiative.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies logo.

The new integration enables submission of appraisal report data to the GSEs via UCDP, supporting lenders in the mandate to adopt new appraisal standards and signaling Dark Matter’s readiness to meet the new initiative well in advance of lenders’ required adoption.

Innovations to work with this effort include both the Empower® and the ExchangeSM Network support for a brand-new appraisal report data file, ZIP file submissions, integrating six new data fields to enhance property detail and a streamlined process for extracting PDF and XML files. These capabilities allow Dark Matter to assist lenders in transitioning to new UAD 3.6, simplifying reporting across any residential property type.

The new UAD 3.6 is available for GSE-approved lenders during the limited production period, which begins September 8, 2025, and is required for all appraisal reports submitted to UCDP on or after November 2, 2026.

“By proactively adapting to these industry-driven updates, Dark Matter is demonstrating its technological leadership and commitment to driving efficiency in the mortgage ecosystem,” said Stephanie Durflinger, chief product officer at Dark Matter. “This achievement helps us better serve our lending partners and opens the door to broader capabilities in digital appraisal delivery.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

Tags: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage

Logo link for media: https://dmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/dark-matter-tech-logo.svg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

(209) 774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies