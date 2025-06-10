JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced enhancements to the dual automated underwriting system (AUS) submission feature within the Empower® loan origination system (LOS). When users submit loan data simultaneously to the AUS for both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae (the government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs), the Empower LOS will now display the GSEs’ respective AUS findings side by side along with rules-based loan recommendations powered by the AIVA® Rules engine.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

The side-by-side display of AUS findings helps loan originators quickly compare results from the GSEs to identify the most favorable option for each borrower. This can surface opportunities to save money or shorten the loan process. For example, if one GSE’s findings indicate the property qualifies for an appraisal waiver while the other does not, the borrower could potentially save hundreds of dollars in appraisal costs and close several days sooner.

Dual AUS functionality in the Empower LOS is further enhanced by the AIVA Rules engine, which analyzes AUS results and recommends the loan path that best fits the lender’s business rules. The engine comes pre-configured with default logic and can be tailored to align with company-specific policies, helping drive consistency and efficiency in loan production.

“Dark Matter’s approach to innovation is tightly focused on helping lenders curb the runaway time and expense of loan origination while delivering outstanding borrower experiences,” said Sean Dugan, CEO at Dark Matter. “Our enhanced dual AUS functionality within the Empower LOS gives originators timely, actionable insights to help borrowers secure the best loan — all while supporting faster, more efficient production.”

Freddie Mac collaborated with Dark Matter on this initiative. “By supporting dual AUS submission, Dark Matter is helping lenders recommend the best-fit loan for each borrower early in the process,” said Christina Randolph, vice president of distribution at Freddie Mac. This capability helps streamline decision-making and reduce costs while ultimately delivering a smoother, faster experience for borrowers — key outcomes we’re committed to supporting.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com/.

Tags: @dmattertech @freddiemac @fanniemae #fintech #financialservices #marketing #mortgage

Logo link for media: https://dmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/dark-matter-tech-logo.svg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209.774.6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies