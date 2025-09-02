JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, announced today that Chief Product Officer Stephanie Durflinger has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. This prestigious recognition honors C-level executives whose leadership drives meaningful innovation and growth in the housing and mortgage finance industry.



Image caption: Stephanie Durflinger of Dark Matter Technologies.

Durflinger, a former mortgage banker and seasoned product executive, has built her career advancing mortgage technology across four leading companies, including Dark Matter, ICE Mortgage Technology, Sagent Lending Technologies, and Ellie Mae. At Dark Matter, she leads product strategy and development across the company’s whole ecosystem of solutions, including the flagship Empower Loan Origination System (LOS) and its AIVA suite of AI-powered virtual assistants, the Point of Sale technologies and the Servicing Platform. She also oversees the company’s Partner Network and Developer Platform, driving innovation and extensibility across the mortgage lifecycle. Her leadership ensures the delivery of forward-looking solutions that empower lenders to streamline operations, deepen collaboration, and better serve homebuyers.

Under Durflinger’s leadership, Empower LOS has moved beyond linear automation to a modern exception-based architecture. This streamlined approach enables lenders to process multiple workflows in parallel and intervene only when exceptions occur. This has helped banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders realize measurable time and cost savings, making Empower a leading platform in the mortgage origination market.

“The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. “Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

Durflinger has overseen several transformative advancements for Dark Matter in the past year. The company earned a 2024 HousingWire Tech100 award and rolled out industry-first features, including native support for mortgage assumptions to simplify transfers of assumable mortgages amid a higher-rate environment. She collaborated with Fannie Mae and Informative Research to launch tools that help lenders leverage positive rent payment histories in loan evaluations. She was most excited to expand Empower’s open API framework to deepen integrations with innovative partners and bring exponential value to partners, lenders and ultimately homeowners.

“Stephanie’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping a next-generation loan origination ecosystem that truly meets the needs of today’s lenders,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter. “Her commitment to innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence continues to position Dark Matter as a trusted partner for lenders navigating an evolving market.”

For a full list of 2025 Vanguard recipients, visit the HousingWire website.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

Twitter: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage @HousingWire

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

(209) 774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies