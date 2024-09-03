JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that Michael Housch, its chief risk and information security officer (CISO), has been named a 2024 HW Vanguard. The awards program recognizes C-level industry professionals who have become leaders in their respective fields in the housing and mortgage industries.



As CISO at Dark Matter Technology, Michael Housch is Dark Matter’s frontline shield for safeguarding its information assets and technology from ever-changing cyber threats and ensuring compliance with regulatory and industry standards. Housch brings 25 years’ experience to his role in guiding Dark Matter’s information security vision and risk-mitigation strategy at the enterprise level and overseeing a comprehensive DevSecOps program spanning vulnerability management, identity access, cloud architecture, incident response, governance and regulatory audit oversight.

Previously, as CISO at Black Knight, Housch led a team of nearly 100 risk and security professionals in building a robust, world-class security program recognized as the “gold standard” by regulators, servicers and lenders. At Dark Matter, his team has improved upon that success to offer the bank grade security that its customers expect.

Housch draws from his military, educational and corporate experience to mentor young risk and security professionals and empower them to be vocal and active contributors to the company’s corporate risk and security programs. He is also a trusted advisor for other Dark Matter teams such as AI, compliance, and legal, allowing him to lend his expertise in heading off security concerns.

“We consider Mike mission-critical to our organization. He is our vanguard, ensuring our sensitive data stays buttoned up tight in a world where security is of critical importance,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “His authentic leadership fosters trust at all levels and creates an example for others to follow. We are fortunate and grateful to have him on the team.”

A member of the Forbes Technology Council, Housch was recently named to CISOs Connect’s 2024 list of the top 100 CISOs in North America for his role at Dark Matter and contributions to the cybersecurity community at large.

