JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the launch of a new capability on the Dark Matter Developer Platform, enabling lenders to use AI agents securely within the regulated mortgage environment.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Lenders are increasingly exploring AI to reduce manual work and speed access to information, but they need to do so while remaining secure and compliant. Building on top of a traditional loan origination system (LOS), APIs require significant programming skills. AI agents, on the other hand, can be built and managed by business teams and still benefit from the security, auditability and compliance of the API platform.

Model Context Protocol, an open-source standard for connecting AI applications to external systems, addresses that gap by enabling AI agents to interact with the Empower® LOS platform through a secure, managed gateway. Rather than giving AI tools direct access to loan data, the gateway validates user identity, enforces permissions, limits data exposure and creates a complete audit trail for every request. Dark Matter manages all gateway infrastructure and monitoring, while lenders remain responsible for building and deploying their AI agents.

In practice, lenders can deploy AI agents, allowing employees to ask natural-language questions about pipeline status, tasks or upcoming closings. Users see only the information they are authorized to access. All requests pass through Dark Matter’s gateway, where security and compliance controls are applied before results are returned. This capability also allows lenders to connect AI agents to other internal systems, such as customer relationship management (CRM), servicing or billing platforms, to bring new innovative solutions to life.

“By managing the secure communication layer — identity, permissions, monitoring and auditability — we give lenders the freedom to innovate with AI on top of Empower while maintaining full control and compliance,” said Vikas Rao, chief technology officer at Dark Matter Technologies. “This is the foundation lenders have been missing.”

“We believe in helping clients realize their innovative ideas, while still staying secure and compliant,” said Sean Dugan, chief executive officer of Dark Matter Technologies. “This capability allows teams to use AI to surface information faster, reduce manual effort and support day-to-day workflows — all while keeping humans firmly in control of lending decisions. It’s all about driving measurable efficiency gains without introducing new compliance risk.”

​​​​​Empower LOS customers can enable the capability now through the Dark Matter Developer Platform with support from Dark Matter’s implementation team.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

X: @dmattertech #fintech #mortgage

LOGO link for media: https://dmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/dark-matter-logo.svg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies